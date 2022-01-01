Santa Clarita restaurants you'll love

Santa Clarita restaurants
Toast
  • Santa Clarita

Santa Clarita's top cuisines

American
Chicken
Must-try Santa Clarita restaurants

Wicked Chicken image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Chicken

26583 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita

Avg 4.4 (1017 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Southwestern Sandwich$13.50
Mayonnaise, avocado, jalapeños, and melted cheese. Comes with fries.
6 Wings$11.50
Delicious Buffalo style wingers, covered in one of the original sauces. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
3 Tenders$10.50
Original style golden fried chicken breast covered in one of the original sauces or served naked with honey mustard, barbecue, or ranch dressing.
Plate Therapy Kitchen image

 

Plate Therapy Kitchen

26306 Diamond Place 102, Santa Clarita

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Egg Roll Bowl$15.00
All the flavors of an Asian style chicken egg roll! A combination of ground chicken, ginger, garlic, carrots, caramelized cabbage, coconut aminos and spices all slow cooked together | Served over brown rice and a sweet and spicy sauce - [GLUTEN FREE]
Calories: 332
Fat: 12g
Carbohydrate: 39g
Protein: 17g
Gratitude Bar$3.00
Nothing but gratitude for this healthy granola bar. Made with GF Oats and Organic Peanut Butter with vegan dark chocolate chips.
Kcal 180
Fat: 9g
Carbs: 20g
Protein: 10g
contains eggs and peanut butter
Chinese Chicken Lettuce Wraps$15.00
Mary's Organic Ground Chicken, mushrooms, water chestnuts, garlic, ginger, sautéed with an asian vinaigrette. served with lettuce cups and spicy chili sauce.
kcal: 274
Fat: 14 g
Protein: 31 g
Carbs: 6g
Plate Therapy image

FRENCH FRIES

Plate Therapy

26306 Ferry Ct 102, Santa Clarita

Avg 4.7 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
