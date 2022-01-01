Santa Clarita restaurants you'll love
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wicked Chicken
26583 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita
|Popular items
|Spicy Southwestern Sandwich
|$13.50
Mayonnaise, avocado, jalapeños, and melted cheese. Comes with fries.
|6 Wings
|$11.50
Delicious Buffalo style wingers, covered in one of the original sauces. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
|3 Tenders
|$10.50
Original style golden fried chicken breast covered in one of the original sauces or served naked with honey mustard, barbecue, or ranch dressing.
Plate Therapy Kitchen
26306 Diamond Place 102, Santa Clarita
|Popular items
|Egg Roll Bowl
|$15.00
All the flavors of an Asian style chicken egg roll! A combination of ground chicken, ginger, garlic, carrots, caramelized cabbage, coconut aminos and spices all slow cooked together | Served over brown rice and a sweet and spicy sauce - [GLUTEN FREE]
Calories: 332
Fat: 12g
Carbohydrate: 39g
Protein: 17g
|Gratitude Bar
|$3.00
Nothing but gratitude for this healthy granola bar. Made with GF Oats and Organic Peanut Butter with vegan dark chocolate chips.
Kcal 180
Fat: 9g
Carbs: 20g
Protein: 10g
contains eggs and peanut butter
|Chinese Chicken Lettuce Wraps
|$15.00
Mary's Organic Ground Chicken, mushrooms, water chestnuts, garlic, ginger, sautéed with an asian vinaigrette. served with lettuce cups and spicy chili sauce.
kcal: 274
Fat: 14 g
Protein: 31 g
Carbs: 6g