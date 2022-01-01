Cake in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita restaurants that serve cake
More about Boba Master
Boba Master
26578 Bouquet Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita
|Fish Cake Tempura
|$5.49
Made with ground fish and fried to golden brown. Choose from different spicy levels. Comes with 2 complimentary sauces of your choice.
More about Plate Therapy Kitchen
Plate Therapy Kitchen
26306 Diamond Place 102, Santa Clarita
|Tuna Cakes with Sweet Potato Fries
|$16.00
Albacore tuna mixed with jalapeños and cilantro. served with sweet potato fries and Sriracha mayo.
(contains cage-free eggs)
kcal 400
Carbs: 20g
Protein: 30g
Fats: 20g
|Paleo Carrot Cake with Maple Cashew Glaze
|$9.00
Our carrot cake is the perfect treat-healthy and delicious!
*sold individually