Cake in Santa Clarita

Santa Clarita restaurants
Santa Clarita restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Boba Master

26578 Bouquet Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita

Fish Cake Tempura$5.49
Made with ground fish and fried to golden brown. Choose from different spicy levels. Comes with 2 complimentary sauces of your choice.
Item pic

 

Plate Therapy Kitchen

26306 Diamond Place 102, Santa Clarita

Tuna Cakes with Sweet Potato Fries$16.00
Albacore tuna mixed with jalapeños and cilantro. served with sweet potato fries and Sriracha mayo.
(contains cage-free eggs)
kcal 400
Carbs: 20g
Protein: 30g
Fats: 20g
Paleo Carrot Cake with Maple Cashew Glaze$9.00
Our carrot cake is the perfect treat-healthy and delicious!
*sold individually
