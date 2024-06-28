Chicken fried rice in Santa Clarita

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai Chefs Restaurant - Santa Clarita

28014 Seco Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
63. Fried Chicken Curry Over Rice$18.99
Deep-fried, crispy sliced chicken breast served with creamy yellow curry sauce, sliced cabbage, carrot, and steamed rice.
60. Fried Chicken Garlic Rice$15.99
Deep-fried, crispy sliced chicken breast over garlic rice. Served with sweet chili sauce.
More about Thai Chefs Restaurant - Santa Clarita
Plate Therapy Kitchen image

 

Plate Therapy Kitchen

26306 Diamond Place 102, Santa Clarita

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fried Rice Bowl$15.00
Asian inspired marinated chicken over a bed of Plate Therapy's fried rice
401 Kcal
Protein: 35g
Carbs: 36g
Fat: 13g
Chicken Fried Rice Bowl (m)$0.00
More about Plate Therapy Kitchen

