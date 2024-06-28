Fried rice in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Thai Chefs Restaurant - Santa Clarita
Thai Chefs Restaurant - Santa Clarita
28014 Seco Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita
|64. Bangkok Thai Fried Rice
|$14.99
House special jasmine fried rice with eggs, onion, peas, and carrot.
|66. Pineapple Fried Rice
|$16.99
Jasmine fried rice with choice of protein, egg, pineapple, and raisins.
|68. Crab Fried Rice
|$17.99
Jasmine fried rice with crab meat, peas, carrots, onion, and egg.
More about Plate Therapy Kitchen
Plate Therapy Kitchen
26306 Diamond Place 102, Santa Clarita
|Salmon Fried Rice Bowl
|$20.00
Asian flavored salmon served with brown rice, firecracker grean beans and house- made ponzu sauce.
|Chicken Fried Rice Bowl
|$15.00
Asian inspired marinated chicken over a bed of Plate Therapy's fried rice
401 Kcal
Protein: 35g
Carbs: 36g
Fat: 13g
|Chicken Fried Rice Bowl (m)
|$0.00