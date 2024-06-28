Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green beans in Santa Clarita

Santa Clarita restaurants
Santa Clarita restaurants that serve green beans

Thai Chefs Restaurant - Santa Clarita

28014 Seco Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita

TakeoutDelivery
50. Green Bean Garlic$14.99
Stir-fried green bean with choice of protein, ground pepper, and house garlic sauce.
Plate Therapy Kitchen

26306 Diamond Place 102, Santa Clarita

Takeout
Chicken Protein Plate with Fall Veggies$15.00
Blackened Chicken with a side of Fall Veggies.
kcal 400
Carbohydrates 8g
Protein 40g
Fats 15g
Steak Chimichurri with Green Beans and Red potatoes$17.00
Seared steak with red potato tossed olive oil, salt pepper and parsley, green beans and house made chimichurri.
430 kcal
30 g protein
18 g carbs
22 g fat
Grilled Pork Loin with Apple Chutney, Mashed Sweet Potatoes and Green Beans$15.00
Grilled Pork loin served with a side of apple chutney, mashed sweet potatoes and green beans.
Macros
kcal 400
Carbs: 25 g
Protein: 30 g
Fat: 12 g
