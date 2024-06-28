Green beans in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita restaurants that serve green beans
More about Thai Chefs Restaurant - Santa Clarita
Thai Chefs Restaurant - Santa Clarita
28014 Seco Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita
|50. Green Bean Garlic
|$14.99
Stir-fried green bean with choice of protein, ground pepper, and house garlic sauce.
More about Plate Therapy Kitchen
Plate Therapy Kitchen
26306 Diamond Place 102, Santa Clarita
|Chicken Protein Plate with Fall Veggies
|$15.00
Blackened Chicken with a side of Fall Veggies.
kcal 400
Carbohydrates 8g
Protein 40g
Fats 15g
|Steak Chimichurri with Green Beans and Red potatoes
|$17.00
Seared steak with red potato tossed olive oil, salt pepper and parsley, green beans and house made chimichurri.
430 kcal
30 g protein
18 g carbs
22 g fat
|Grilled Pork Loin with Apple Chutney, Mashed Sweet Potatoes and Green Beans
|$15.00
Grilled Pork loin served with a side of apple chutney, mashed sweet potatoes and green beans.
Macros
kcal 400
Carbs: 25 g
Protein: 30 g
Fat: 12 g