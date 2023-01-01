Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Santa Clarita

Santa Clarita restaurants
Santa Clarita restaurants that serve grilled chicken

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Chicken Wings - Santa Clarita

26583 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita

Avg 4.4 (1017 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken breast served on a bed of Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and tortilla strips with your choice of dressing.
More about Wicked Chicken Wings - Santa Clarita
Plate Therapy Kitchen

26306 Diamond Place 102, Santa Clarita

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled BBQ Chicken with Potato Salad (M)$0.00
Grilled BBQ Chicken With Potato Salad$15.00
Organic chicken breast grilled and brushed with our house made Smokey BBQ sauce. Served with paleo potato salad.
CONTAINS EGGS
Kcal: 400
Carbs: 35g
Protein: 44g
Fat: 15g
More about Plate Therapy Kitchen

