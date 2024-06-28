Salmon in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita restaurants that serve salmon
More about Plate Therapy Kitchen
Plate Therapy Kitchen
26306 Diamond Place 102, Santa Clarita
|Salmon Wellness Bowl (NEW)
|$20.00
Salmon Marinated and grilled served with curried quinoa salad
430 kcal, 18 g fat, 30 g carbs, 40 g Protein
(contains cage-free eggs)
|Salmon Fried Rice Bowl
|$20.00
Asian flavored salmon served with brown rice, firecracker grean beans and house- made ponzu sauce.
|Spiced Mojo Salmon
|$20.00
BBQ rubbed Salmon served spiced roasted potatoes and green beans.
kcal 470
Carbs: 22g
Protein: 34g
Fat: 10g