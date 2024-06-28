Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Santa Clarita

Santa Clarita restaurants
Santa Clarita restaurants that serve salmon

Plate Therapy Kitchen

26306 Diamond Place 102, Santa Clarita

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Wellness Bowl (NEW)$20.00
Salmon Marinated and grilled served with curried quinoa salad
430 kcal, 18 g fat, 30 g carbs, 40 g Protein
(contains cage-free eggs)
Salmon Fried Rice Bowl$20.00
Asian flavored salmon served with brown rice, firecracker grean beans and house- made ponzu sauce.
Spiced Mojo Salmon$20.00
BBQ rubbed Salmon served spiced roasted potatoes and green beans.
kcal 470
Carbs: 22g
Protein: 34g
Fat: 10g
More about Plate Therapy Kitchen
Hanasaki Sushi Bar - 19315 Plum Canyon Rd Ste# A

19315 Plum Canyon Rd Ste# A, Santa Clarita

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SALMON ROLL$13.00
IN: SALMON, CUCUMBER
SALMON$8.00
SALMON
ORA SALMON BELLY$9.00
ORA KING SALMON BELLY
More about Hanasaki Sushi Bar - 19315 Plum Canyon Rd Ste# A

