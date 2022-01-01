Tacos in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita restaurants that serve tacos
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wicked Chicken
26583 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita
|Fish Tacos
|$14.99
Three fish tacos with avocado, cabbage, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and chipotle creme. Comes with chips.
Plate Therapy Kitchen
26306 Diamond Place 102, Santa Clarita
|Mahi Tacos (NEW)
|$17.00
You gotta try our newest tacos....Blackened Mahi! These are served with slaw and house made cilantro lime dressing.
(Corn tortillas included)
kcal 320
Carbs: 18g
Protein: 32g
Fat: 10g
|Blackened Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
Blackened Sautéed shrimp and fajita style veggies served with corn tortillas and house made mango habanero salsa.
Gluten- Free/ Dairy- Free
kcal: 380
Fat: 15g
Protein: 28 g
Carbs: 18 g
|Chorizo Tacos
|$15.00
Chicken chorizo sauted with kale, sweet potato and onion; served with hot sauce, corn tortillas and a wedge of lime - [GLUTEN FREE]
kcal 350
Carbs: 40g
Protein: 30g
Fat: 15g