Tacos in Santa Clarita

Santa Clarita restaurants
Santa Clarita restaurants that serve tacos

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Chicken

26583 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita

Avg 4.4 (1017 reviews)
Fish Tacos$14.99
Three fish tacos with avocado, cabbage, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and chipotle creme. Comes with chips.
More about Wicked Chicken
Plate Therapy Kitchen

26306 Diamond Place 102, Santa Clarita

No reviews yet
Mahi Tacos (NEW)$17.00
You gotta try our newest tacos....Blackened Mahi! These are served with slaw and house made cilantro lime dressing.
(Corn tortillas included)
kcal 320
Carbs: 18g
Protein: 32g
Fat: 10g
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Blackened Sautéed shrimp and fajita style veggies served with corn tortillas and house made mango habanero salsa.
Gluten- Free/ Dairy- Free
kcal: 380
Fat: 15g
Protein: 28 g
Carbs: 18 g
Chorizo Tacos$15.00
Chicken chorizo sauted with kale, sweet potato and onion; served with hot sauce, corn tortillas and a wedge of lime - [GLUTEN FREE]
kcal 350
Carbs: 40g
Protein: 30g
Fat: 15g
More about Plate Therapy Kitchen

