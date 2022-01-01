Santa Cruz restaurants you'll love
Santa Cruz's top cuisines
Must-try Santa Cruz restaurants
Ideal Bar & Grill
106 Beach Street, Santa Cruz
|Popular items
|Bowl Clam Chowder
|$9.95
award winning clam chowder
|Ahi Poke
|$16.95
sashimi grade ahi mixed with a lemon wasabi citrus soy sauce tossed with macadamia nuts & cucumber over cold organic soba noodles with crispy soba noodles
add avacado $2
|Caesar Salad
|$13.95
garlic croutons, shaved parmesan, classic caesar dressing
add chicken $5
SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Lúpulo Craft Beer House
233 Cathcart St, Santa Cruz
|Popular items
|Empanada
|$6.00
South American-style baked empanadas with flaky crust and choice of filling. Side of sauce
|Taco Plate -Combo
|$14.00
Three tacos with choice of filling + side of beans
|Rizada
|$12.00
organic kale, beets, aged cheddar, almonds, dark lemon vinaigrette
BBQ
Mission St BBQ
1618 Mission St, Santa Cruz
|Popular items
|3 Meat Meal
|$26.50
Meals are served with your choice of two sides and bread.
|Regular Pulled Pork
|$12.50
Slow cooked for several hours and served with our vinegar molasses hog wash. Served with your choice of side.
|Brisket Lb
|$24.50
Hand cut smoked beef brisket
SALADS • NOODLES
Pacific Thai Santa Cruz Inc
1319 PACIFIC AVE, Santa Cruz
|Popular items
|Fresh Spring Rolls
|$10.75
4 vegan rolls - tofu, clover sprouts, basil cabbage, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, mint, cilantro, rice noodles and rice papper served with house peanut sauce. [GF, Vegan]
|Yellow Curry
|$14.50
Vegan, gluten free mild coconut milk curry base with Tumeric, carrots, diced potatoes and yellow onions; includes Jasmine white rice & choice of protein.[GF, Vegan]
|Pad Thai
|$13.50
Rice stick noodles, egg, carrots, bean sprouts, cabbage and green onion sauteed in vegan tangy tamarind sauce - garnished with crushed peanuts and lime wedge; Vegan without Egg. [GF]
Arslans Turkish Street Food
113 Walnut Avenue, Santa Cruz
|Popular items
|Beef/Lamb Doner Kebab Plate
|$16.00
Served with pita, white sauce & choice of 2 sides.
|Falafel Wrap
|$11.00
In lavash, with lettuce, tomato, red cabbage, carrots, Turkish seasoned onions, fresh herbs & white sauce.
|Falafel Plate
|$13.00
Served with pita, white sauce & choice of 2 sides.
SANDWICHES
The Buttery
702 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz
|Popular items
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$12.45
Teriyaki chicken, romaine hearts, green onion, marinated carrots, cucumbers, almonds, sugar snap peas, house-made crispy wontons, sesame seeds, soy peanut sauce dressing
|#4 Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.45
Two soft scrambled eggs, sausage, cheddar cheese on freshly house-baked croissant or ciabatta
|#2 Breakfast Sandwich
|$12.25
Two scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese on freshly house-baked croissant or ciabatta
Snap Taco
1108 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
|Popular items
|My Blue Fried Chicken Taco
Crispy fried chicken, bacon, blue cheese, cabbage & grilled onion business
|Lost Island Taco
Tiki pulled pork, snappy pineapple salsa, fermented chile, cabbage & herbs (Dairy Free)
|Baja Fish Taco
|$5.50
Battered and fried seasonal fish, black beans, cabbage, radish, crema, guajillo chile salsa & lime.
Penny Ice Creamery
820 41st Ave, Santa Cruz
|Popular items
|Gingerbread House Kit!
|$30.00
Share in our family tradition of making gingerbread houses this holiday season. We will provide you with handmade kits of gingerbread cookie tiles, royal frosting, Marini's Holiday Gumdrops, jelly wreaths, tree & snowmen candies, marshmallows and gabled box structure. You and yours provide the merriment and creativity!
|Gluten Free Cone
|$1.00
|Family Sundae Kit
|$16.00
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Pleasure Pizza
4000 Portola Dr, Santa Cruz
|Popular items
|14" Sweet Hawaiian
|$18.70
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
|14" Board'N
|$18.70
Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
|14" Pizza Margherita
|$17.50
The Point Kitchen & Bar
3326 Portola Dr., Santa Cruz
|Popular items
|Seasonal Vegetables
|$5.00
|Caesar
|$12.00
|Crispy Calamari
|$15.00
East Side Eatery
800 41st Avenue, Santa Cruz
|Popular items
|Pleasure Burger
|$13.00
Braveheart Angus, all-natural, beef patty (1/3 pound), with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and mayo--served on a hamburger bun*.
ADD: avocado, bacon, cheese, mushrooms -- 1.00 ea.
INCLUDES: Fries or Side Salad (Sweet Potato Fries -- add .50)
Cup of Soup -- add 2.50
(Chili / Chowder / Pozole)
*Melinda's GF bread, available --add 2.00
|Blackened Chicken Salad
|$13.25
Blackened chicken breast, organic romaine, crispy bacon, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese and tortilla strips. Tossed with our house ranch dressing.
ADD: guacamole--2.00
All salads are available as side salads--(less 2.00)
|Rio Del Mar
|$13.50
Roasted chicken breast, thinly sliced and melted with provolone cheese. Topped with basil-pesto, tomato and mayo--served on a sourdough roll*.
ADD: avocado / bacon / mushrooms -- 1.00 ea.
INCLUDES: Fries or Side Salad
(Sweet Potato Fries -- add .50)
Cup of Soup -- add 2.50
(Chili / Chowder / Pozole)
*Melinda's GF bread, available --add 2.00
Laili Restaurant
101B Cooper St, Santa Cruz
|Popular items
|Filet Mignon Kabob
|$21.00
Filet Mignon Kabobs with basmati rice and side salad/veggies
|Roasted Cauliflower
|$14.00
Roasted cauliflower in a tomato ginger sauce, served with chickpeas, basmati rice, and a chopped cucumber tomato salad
|Mediterranean Plate
|$9.00
Comes with our Naan.
Platter consisting of our hummus, tabbouleh, babaghanoush, and tzatziki yogurt
Venus Spirits Cocktails & Kitchen
200 High Road, Santa Cruz
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken
|$28.00
cornbread, honey butter, spicy peppers and pickles, hot sauce
|Root Reuben
|$18.00
rutabaga, carrots, beets, sauerkraut, russian dressing, gruyère, smoked spices
|Venus Burger
|$18.00
house american cheese, smoked onions, pickles, spirit aioli, fries
59- Beach Hut Deli
381 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz
|Popular items
|Surfin' Bird
Turkey, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 910Cal/ Large: 1310Cal/ X-Large: 1770Cal
|Malibu
|$7.75
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, avocado & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1120Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size
|The Woody
Roast beef, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, cheddar, cream cheese, bacon, onions, lettuce & mayo on a french roll. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1130Cal/ Large: 1540Cal/ X-Large: 2110Cal
Humble Sea Brewing
820 Swift St., Santa Cruz
|Popular items
|(4pk) Penelope Pils
Decocted German Pilsner (5%)
TASTING NOTES: Floral, cracker, crisp.
|(4pk) Shore Lived
Dual Stage DDH Foggy IPA Collab w/ MadeWest (6.7%) double dry-hopped with Citra, Nelson, & Strata.
TASTING NOTES: Dole pinapple, buddha’s hand, clementine.
|(4pk) Squirt Gun Fight
Dual Stage DDH Foggy IPA (6.5%) double dry hopped with Galaxy, Nectaron, & Citra.
TASTING NOTES: Orange rind, watermelon, pineapple.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
The Picnic Basket
125 Beach St, Ste B, Santa Cruz
|Popular items
|Harvest Salad
|$12.13
Roasted delicata squash, red grapes, balsamic onions, ancient grains, toasted seeds and baby kale tossed with a house made lemon vinaigrette.
|Picnic Salad
|$12.13
Chop Salad with mixed seasonal veggies, mixed baby lettuces, quinoa, sonoma brinery kraut, hard boiled egg, avocado tossed with a house made picnic vinaigrette
|Smoked Turkey Sandwich
|$12.36
COPAL
1203 Mission St Suite, Santa Cruz
|Popular items
|Mole Verde
|$19.00
Fresh herbs are the stars of mole verde with hierba santa, cilantro, epazote, oregano, tomatillo, and jalapeno.
Choice of pork or chicken
Served with rice and tortillas made by hand from nixtamalized corn ground in house daily. (gf)
|Empanada de Amarillo
|$18.00
Handmade masa tortilla filled with yellow mole, shredded chicken, cilantro. One of the 7 moles of Oaxaca, mole amarillo's central ingredients are tomato and guajillo chile. Served with chile + onion escabeche, lime, and a side of rice.
|Taquitos
|$11.00
3 crispy tacos served with guacasalsa, bean puree, crema, queso fresco, and shredded reddish. Choice of Chicken, Pork, or Potato.
Penny Ice Creamery
913 Cedar St, Santa Cruz
|Popular items
|Gingerbread House Kit!
|$30.00
Share in our family tradition of making gingerbread houses this holiday season. We will provide you with handmade kits of gingerbread cookie tiles, royal frosting, Marini's Holiday Gumdrops, jelly wreaths, tree & snowmen candies, marshmallows and gabled box structure. You and yours provide the merriment and creativity!
|Shake
|$8.50
|Single Scoop
|$5.50
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Lago Di Como
21490 E Cliff Dr, Santa Cruz
|Popular items
|Carbonara
|$18.50
Imported spaghetti pasta tossed with smoked imported Italian pancetta, parmesan cheese, and egg
|Cesare Salad
|$9.25
Crisp Romaine lettuce salad with croutons, shaved Parmesan, and homemade Cesar dressing
|Spinach Salad
|$10.75
Organic baby spinach, toasted caramelized walnuts, raisins, shaved parmesan cheese balsamic reduction
Cruz Kitchen & Taps
145 Laurel Street, Santa Cruz
|Popular items
|Wings
|$12.00
|Brussels
|$12.00
|Vegan Poke
|$11.00
Santa Cruz Diner
909 Ocean St, Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz Diner
909 Ocean St, Santa Cruz
Belly Goat Burgers
725 Front Street, Scotts Valley
The Crow's Nest - Santa Cruz
2218 E Cliff Dr, Santa Cruz
The Crow's Nest - Santa Cruz REBUILDING
2218 E Cliff Dr, Santa Cruz