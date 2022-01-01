Santa Cruz restaurants you'll love

Santa Cruz restaurants
Toast
  Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Gastropubs
Middle Eastern
Must-try Santa Cruz restaurants

Ideal Bar & Grill image

 

Ideal Bar & Grill

106 Beach Street, Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bowl Clam Chowder$9.95
award winning clam chowder
Ahi Poke$16.95
sashimi grade ahi mixed with a lemon wasabi citrus soy sauce tossed with macadamia nuts & cucumber over cold organic soba noodles with crispy soba noodles
add avacado $2
Caesar Salad$13.95
garlic croutons, shaved parmesan, classic caesar dressing
add chicken $5
Lúpulo Craft Beer House image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Lúpulo Craft Beer House

233 Cathcart St, Santa Cruz

Avg 4.5 (642 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Empanada$6.00
South American-style baked empanadas with flaky crust and choice of filling. Side of sauce
Taco Plate -Combo$14.00
Three tacos with choice of filling + side of beans
Rizada$12.00
organic kale, beets, aged cheddar, almonds, dark lemon vinaigrette
Mission St BBQ image

BBQ

Mission St BBQ

1618 Mission St, Santa Cruz

Avg 4.2 (834 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
3 Meat Meal$26.50
Meals are served with your choice of two sides and bread.
Regular Pulled Pork$12.50
Slow cooked for several hours and served with our vinegar molasses hog wash. Served with your choice of side.
Brisket Lb$24.50
Hand cut smoked beef brisket
Pacific Thai Santa Cruz Inc image

SALADS • NOODLES

Pacific Thai Santa Cruz Inc

1319 PACIFIC AVE, Santa Cruz

Avg 4.4 (3890 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fresh Spring Rolls$10.75
4 vegan rolls - tofu, clover sprouts, basil cabbage, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, mint, cilantro, rice noodles and rice papper served with house peanut sauce. [GF, Vegan]
Yellow Curry$14.50
Vegan, gluten free mild coconut milk curry base with Tumeric, carrots, diced potatoes and yellow onions; includes Jasmine white rice & choice of protein.[GF, Vegan]
Pad Thai$13.50
Rice stick noodles, egg, carrots, bean sprouts, cabbage and green onion sauteed in vegan tangy tamarind sauce - garnished with crushed peanuts and lime wedge; Vegan without Egg. [GF]
Arslans Turkish Street Food image

 

Arslans Turkish Street Food

113 Walnut Avenue, Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beef/Lamb Doner Kebab Plate$16.00
Served with pita, white sauce & choice of 2 sides.
Falafel Wrap$11.00
In lavash, with lettuce, tomato, red cabbage, carrots, Turkish seasoned onions, fresh herbs & white sauce.
Falafel Plate$13.00
Served with pita, white sauce & choice of 2 sides.
The Buttery image

SANDWICHES

The Buttery

702 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (2127 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Asian Chicken Salad$12.45
Teriyaki chicken, romaine hearts, green onion, marinated carrots, cucumbers, almonds, sugar snap peas, house-made crispy wontons, sesame seeds, soy peanut sauce dressing
#4 Breakfast Sandwich$11.45
Two soft scrambled eggs, sausage, cheddar cheese on freshly house-baked croissant or ciabatta
#2 Breakfast Sandwich$12.25
Two scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese on freshly house-baked croissant or ciabatta
Snap Taco image

 

Snap Taco

1108 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
My Blue Fried Chicken Taco
Crispy fried chicken, bacon, blue cheese, cabbage & grilled onion business
Lost Island Taco
Tiki pulled pork, snappy pineapple salsa, fermented chile, cabbage & herbs (Dairy Free)
Baja Fish Taco$5.50
Battered and fried seasonal fish, black beans, cabbage, radish, crema, guajillo chile salsa & lime.
Penny Ice Creamery image

 

Penny Ice Creamery

820 41st Ave, Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gingerbread House Kit!$30.00
Share in our family tradition of making gingerbread houses this holiday season. We will provide you with handmade kits of gingerbread cookie tiles, royal frosting, Marini's Holiday Gumdrops, jelly wreaths, tree & snowmen candies, marshmallows and gabled box structure. You and yours provide the merriment and creativity!
Gluten Free Cone$1.00
Family Sundae Kit$16.00
Pleasure Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pleasure Pizza

4000 Portola Dr, Santa Cruz

Avg 3.5 (267 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
14" Sweet Hawaiian$18.70
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
14" Board'N$18.70
Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
14" Pizza Margherita$17.50
The Point Kitchen & Bar image

 

The Point Kitchen & Bar

3326 Portola Dr., Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Seasonal Vegetables$5.00
Caesar$12.00
Crispy Calamari$15.00
East Side Eatery image

 

East Side Eatery

800 41st Avenue, Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pleasure Burger$13.00
Braveheart Angus, all-natural, beef patty (1/3 pound), with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and mayo--served on a hamburger bun*.
ADD: avocado, bacon, cheese, mushrooms -- 1.00 ea.
INCLUDES: Fries or Side Salad (Sweet Potato Fries -- add .50)
Cup of Soup -- add 2.50
(Chili / Chowder / Pozole)
*Melinda's GF bread, available --add 2.00
Blackened Chicken Salad$13.25
Blackened chicken breast, organic romaine, crispy bacon, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese and tortilla strips. Tossed with our house ranch dressing.
ADD: guacamole--2.00
All salads are available as side salads--(less 2.00)
Rio Del Mar$13.50
Roasted chicken breast, thinly sliced and melted with provolone cheese. Topped with basil-pesto, tomato and mayo--served on a sourdough roll*.
ADD: avocado / bacon / mushrooms -- 1.00 ea.
INCLUDES: Fries or Side Salad
(Sweet Potato Fries -- add .50)
Cup of Soup -- add 2.50
(Chili / Chowder / Pozole)
*Melinda's GF bread, available --add 2.00
Laili Restaurant image

 

Laili Restaurant

101B Cooper St, Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Filet Mignon Kabob$21.00
Filet Mignon Kabobs with basmati rice and side salad/veggies
Roasted Cauliflower$14.00
Roasted cauliflower in a tomato ginger sauce, served with chickpeas, basmati rice, and a chopped cucumber tomato salad
Mediterranean Plate$9.00
Comes with our Naan.
Platter consisting of our hummus, tabbouleh, babaghanoush, and tzatziki yogurt
Venus Spirits Cocktails & Kitchen image

 

Venus Spirits Cocktails & Kitchen

200 High Road, Santa Cruz

Avg 4.7 (272 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken$28.00
cornbread, honey butter, spicy peppers and pickles, hot sauce
Root Reuben$18.00
rutabaga, carrots, beets, sauerkraut, russian dressing, gruyère, smoked spices
Venus Burger$18.00
house american cheese, smoked onions, pickles, spirit aioli, fries
59- Beach Hut Deli image

 

59- Beach Hut Deli

381 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Surfin' Bird
Turkey, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 910Cal/ Large: 1310Cal/ X-Large: 1770Cal
Malibu$7.75
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, avocado & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1120Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size
The Woody
Roast beef, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, cheddar, cream cheese, bacon, onions, lettuce & mayo on a french roll. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1130Cal/ Large: 1540Cal/ X-Large: 2110Cal
Humble Sea Brewing image

 

Humble Sea Brewing

820 Swift St., Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
(4pk) Penelope Pils
Decocted German Pilsner (5%)
TASTING NOTES: Floral, cracker, crisp.
(4pk) Shore Lived
Dual Stage DDH Foggy IPA Collab w/ MadeWest (6.7%) double dry-hopped with Citra, Nelson, & Strata.
TASTING NOTES: Dole pinapple, buddha’s hand, clementine.
(4pk) Squirt Gun Fight
Dual Stage DDH Foggy IPA (6.5%) double dry hopped with Galaxy, Nectaron, & Citra.
TASTING NOTES: Orange rind, watermelon, pineapple.
The Picnic Basket image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

The Picnic Basket

125 Beach St, Ste B, Santa Cruz

Avg 4.6 (1100 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Harvest Salad$12.13
Roasted delicata squash, red grapes, balsamic onions, ancient grains, toasted seeds and baby kale tossed with a house made lemon vinaigrette.
Picnic Salad$12.13
Chop Salad with mixed seasonal veggies, mixed baby lettuces, quinoa, sonoma brinery kraut, hard boiled egg, avocado tossed with a house made picnic vinaigrette
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$12.36
COPAL image

 

COPAL

1203 Mission St Suite, Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mole Verde$19.00
Fresh herbs are the stars of mole verde with hierba santa, cilantro, epazote, oregano, tomatillo, and jalapeno.
Choice of pork or chicken
Served with rice and tortillas made by hand from nixtamalized corn ground in house daily. (gf)
Empanada de Amarillo$18.00
Handmade masa tortilla filled with yellow mole, shredded chicken, cilantro. One of the 7 moles of Oaxaca, mole amarillo's central ingredients are tomato and guajillo chile. Served with chile + onion escabeche, lime, and a side of rice.
Taquitos$11.00
3 crispy tacos served with guacasalsa, bean puree, crema, queso fresco, and shredded reddish. Choice of Chicken, Pork, or Potato.
Penny Ice Creamery image

 

Penny Ice Creamery

913 Cedar St, Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gingerbread House Kit!$30.00
Share in our family tradition of making gingerbread houses this holiday season. We will provide you with handmade kits of gingerbread cookie tiles, royal frosting, Marini's Holiday Gumdrops, jelly wreaths, tree & snowmen candies, marshmallows and gabled box structure. You and yours provide the merriment and creativity!
Shake$8.50
Single Scoop$5.50
Lago Di Como image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Lago Di Como

21490 E Cliff Dr, Santa Cruz

Avg 4.3 (825 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carbonara$18.50
Imported spaghetti pasta tossed with smoked imported Italian pancetta, parmesan cheese, and egg
Cesare Salad$9.25
Crisp Romaine lettuce salad with croutons, shaved Parmesan, and homemade Cesar dressing
Spinach Salad$10.75
Organic baby spinach, toasted caramelized walnuts, raisins, shaved parmesan cheese balsamic reduction
Banner pic

 

Cruz Kitchen & Taps

145 Laurel Street, Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wings$12.00
Brussels$12.00
Vegan Poke$11.00
Santa Cruz Diner image

 

Santa Cruz Diner

909 Ocean St, Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Santa Cruz Diner

909 Ocean St, Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Belly Goat Burgers

725 Front Street, Scotts Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

The Crow's Nest - Santa Cruz

2218 E Cliff Dr, Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

The Crow's Nest - Santa Cruz REBUILDING

2218 E Cliff Dr, Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
