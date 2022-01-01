Santa Cruz American restaurants you'll love

Ideal Bar & Grill image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ideal Bar & Grill

106 Beach Street, Santa Cruz

Avg 3 (2279 reviews)
Ideal Burger$15.95
braveheart black angus burger on a potato bun, served with lettuce, tomato, sliced read onion and pickles on the side with french fries.
Fish & Chips$20.95
alaskan cod breaded and fried (not beer battered) served with french fries before 4
after 4 serve with french fries and seasonal vegetables.
Bowl Clam Chowder$9.95
award winning clam chowder
Snap Taco image

TACOS

Snap Taco

1108 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (977 reviews)
Guacamole$8.50
Homemade guacamole with Tortilla chips (Gluten Free/Dairy Free/Vegan)
Old School Taco
Mom’s ground beef, white cheddar cheese, cabbage, Linda's salsa & cherry tomatoes (Gluten Free)
Lost Island Taco
Tiki pulled pork, snappy pineapple salsa, fermented chile, cabbage & herbs (Dairy Free)
Venus Spirits Cocktails & Kitchen image

 

Venus Spirits Cocktails & Kitchen

200 High Road, Santa Cruz

Avg 4.7 (272 reviews)
Fried Chicken$28.00
cornbread, honey butter, spicy peppers and pickles, hot sauce
Root Reuben$18.00
rutabaga, carrots, beets, sauerkraut, russian dressing, gruyère, smoked spices
Venus Burger$18.00
house american cheese, smoked onions, pickles, spirit aioli, fries
