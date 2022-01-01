Santa Cruz breakfast spots you'll love
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ideal Bar & Grill
106 Beach Street, Santa Cruz
Popular items
Ideal Burger
|$15.95
braveheart black angus burger on a potato bun, served with lettuce, tomato, sliced read onion and pickles on the side with french fries.
Fish & Chips
|$20.95
alaskan cod breaded and fried (not beer battered) served with french fries before 4
after 4 serve with french fries and seasonal vegetables.
Bowl Clam Chowder
|$9.95
award winning clam chowder
SANDWICHES
The Buttery
702 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz
Popular items
Asian Chicken Salad
|$12.45
Teriyaki chicken, romaine hearts, green onion, marinated carrots, cucumbers, almonds, sugar snap peas, house-made crispy wontons, sesame seeds, soy peanut sauce dressing
#5 Breakfast Sandwich
|$12.85
Two scrambled eggs, provolone, bacon, Tomato, spicy chipotle aioli on freshly house-baked croissant or ciabatta
Chicken Club Sandwich
|$13.95
Grilled marinated chicken, bacon, tomato, avocado, mayo, Red Leaf Lettuce on ciabatta
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
The Picnic Basket
125 Beach St, Ste B, Santa Cruz
Popular items
Harvest Salad
|$12.13
Roasted delicata squash, red grapes, balsamic onions, ancient grains, toasted seeds and baby kale tossed with a house made lemon vinaigrette.
Picnic Salad
|$12.13
Chop Salad with mixed seasonal veggies, mixed baby lettuces, quinoa, sonoma brinery kraut, hard boiled egg, avocado tossed with a house made picnic vinaigrette
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
|$12.36