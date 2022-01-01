Santa Cruz breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Santa Cruz restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Santa Cruz

Ideal Bar & Grill image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ideal Bar & Grill

106 Beach Street, Santa Cruz

Avg 3 (2279 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ideal Burger$15.95
braveheart black angus burger on a potato bun, served with lettuce, tomato, sliced read onion and pickles on the side with french fries.
Fish & Chips$20.95
alaskan cod breaded and fried (not beer battered) served with french fries before 4
after 4 serve with french fries and seasonal vegetables.
Bowl Clam Chowder$9.95
award winning clam chowder
More about Ideal Bar & Grill
The Buttery image

SANDWICHES

The Buttery

702 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (2127 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Asian Chicken Salad$12.45
Teriyaki chicken, romaine hearts, green onion, marinated carrots, cucumbers, almonds, sugar snap peas, house-made crispy wontons, sesame seeds, soy peanut sauce dressing
#5 Breakfast Sandwich$12.85
Two scrambled eggs, provolone, bacon, Tomato, spicy chipotle aioli on freshly house-baked croissant or ciabatta
Chicken Club Sandwich$13.95
Grilled marinated chicken, bacon, tomato, avocado, mayo, Red Leaf Lettuce on ciabatta
More about The Buttery
The Picnic Basket image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

The Picnic Basket

125 Beach St, Ste B, Santa Cruz

Avg 4.6 (1100 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Harvest Salad$12.13
Roasted delicata squash, red grapes, balsamic onions, ancient grains, toasted seeds and baby kale tossed with a house made lemon vinaigrette.
Picnic Salad$12.13
Chop Salad with mixed seasonal veggies, mixed baby lettuces, quinoa, sonoma brinery kraut, hard boiled egg, avocado tossed with a house made picnic vinaigrette
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$12.36
More about The Picnic Basket

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Santa Cruz

Tacos

Reuben

Chicken Salad

Calamari

Mac And Cheese

Burritos

Margherita Pizza

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Santa Cruz to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Los Gatos

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Capitola

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Morgan Hill

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Scotts Valley

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston