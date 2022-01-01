Santa Cruz sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Santa Cruz restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Santa Cruz

The Buttery image

SANDWICHES

The Buttery

702 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (2127 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Asian Chicken Salad$12.45
Teriyaki chicken, romaine hearts, green onion, marinated carrots, cucumbers, almonds, sugar snap peas, house-made crispy wontons, sesame seeds, soy peanut sauce dressing
#5 Breakfast Sandwich$12.85
Two scrambled eggs, provolone, bacon, Tomato, spicy chipotle aioli on freshly house-baked croissant or ciabatta
Chicken Club Sandwich$13.95
Grilled marinated chicken, bacon, tomato, avocado, mayo, Red Leaf Lettuce on ciabatta
More about The Buttery
Pleasure Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pleasure Pizza

4000 Portola Dr, Santa Cruz

Avg 3.5 (267 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
14" Board'N$18.70
Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
14" Sweet Hawaiian$18.70
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
14" Pizza Margherita$17.50
More about Pleasure Pizza
East Side Eatery image

 

East Side Eatery

800 41st Avenue, Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pleasure Burger$13.00
Braveheart Angus, all-natural, beef patty (1/3 pound), with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and mayo--served on a hamburger bun*.
ADD: avocado, bacon, cheese, mushrooms -- 1.00 ea.
INCLUDES: Fries or Side Salad (Sweet Potato Fries -- add .50)
Cup of Soup -- add 2.50
(Chili / Chowder / Pozole)
*Melinda's GF bread, available --add 2.00
Blackened Chicken Salad$13.25
Blackened chicken breast, organic romaine, crispy bacon, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese and tortilla strips. Tossed with our house ranch dressing.
ADD: guacamole--2.00
All salads are available as side salads--(less 2.00)
Rio Del Mar$13.50
Roasted chicken breast, thinly sliced and melted with provolone cheese. Topped with basil-pesto, tomato and mayo--served on a sourdough roll*.
ADD: avocado / bacon / mushrooms -- 1.00 ea.
INCLUDES: Fries or Side Salad
(Sweet Potato Fries -- add .50)
Cup of Soup -- add 2.50
(Chili / Chowder / Pozole)
*Melinda's GF bread, available --add 2.00
More about East Side Eatery
59- Beach Hut Deli image

 

59- Beach Hut Deli

381 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Surfin' Bird
Turkey, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 910Cal/ Large: 1310Cal/ X-Large: 1770Cal
Malibu$7.75
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, avocado & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1120Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size
The Woody
Roast beef, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, cheddar, cream cheese, bacon, onions, lettuce & mayo on a french roll. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1130Cal/ Large: 1540Cal/ X-Large: 2110Cal
More about 59- Beach Hut Deli
The Picnic Basket image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

The Picnic Basket

125 Beach St, Ste B, Santa Cruz

Avg 4.6 (1100 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Harvest Salad$12.13
Roasted delicata squash, red grapes, balsamic onions, ancient grains, toasted seeds and baby kale tossed with a house made lemon vinaigrette.
Picnic Salad$12.13
Chop Salad with mixed seasonal veggies, mixed baby lettuces, quinoa, sonoma brinery kraut, hard boiled egg, avocado tossed with a house made picnic vinaigrette
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$12.36
More about The Picnic Basket

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Santa Cruz

Tacos

Reuben

Chicken Salad

Calamari

Mac And Cheese

Burritos

Margherita Pizza

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Santa Cruz to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Los Gatos

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Capitola

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Morgan Hill

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Scotts Valley

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston