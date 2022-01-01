Santa Cruz sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Santa Cruz
More about The Buttery
SANDWICHES
The Buttery
702 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz
|Popular items
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$12.45
Teriyaki chicken, romaine hearts, green onion, marinated carrots, cucumbers, almonds, sugar snap peas, house-made crispy wontons, sesame seeds, soy peanut sauce dressing
|#5 Breakfast Sandwich
|$12.85
Two scrambled eggs, provolone, bacon, Tomato, spicy chipotle aioli on freshly house-baked croissant or ciabatta
|Chicken Club Sandwich
|$13.95
Grilled marinated chicken, bacon, tomato, avocado, mayo, Red Leaf Lettuce on ciabatta
More about Pleasure Pizza
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Pleasure Pizza
4000 Portola Dr, Santa Cruz
|Popular items
|14" Board'N
|$18.70
Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
|14" Sweet Hawaiian
|$18.70
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
|14" Pizza Margherita
|$17.50
More about East Side Eatery
East Side Eatery
800 41st Avenue, Santa Cruz
|Popular items
|Pleasure Burger
|$13.00
Braveheart Angus, all-natural, beef patty (1/3 pound), with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and mayo--served on a hamburger bun*.
ADD: avocado, bacon, cheese, mushrooms -- 1.00 ea.
INCLUDES: Fries or Side Salad (Sweet Potato Fries -- add .50)
Cup of Soup -- add 2.50
(Chili / Chowder / Pozole)
*Melinda's GF bread, available --add 2.00
|Blackened Chicken Salad
|$13.25
Blackened chicken breast, organic romaine, crispy bacon, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese and tortilla strips. Tossed with our house ranch dressing.
ADD: guacamole--2.00
All salads are available as side salads--(less 2.00)
|Rio Del Mar
|$13.50
Roasted chicken breast, thinly sliced and melted with provolone cheese. Topped with basil-pesto, tomato and mayo--served on a sourdough roll*.
ADD: avocado / bacon / mushrooms -- 1.00 ea.
INCLUDES: Fries or Side Salad
(Sweet Potato Fries -- add .50)
Cup of Soup -- add 2.50
(Chili / Chowder / Pozole)
*Melinda's GF bread, available --add 2.00
More about 59- Beach Hut Deli
59- Beach Hut Deli
381 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz
|Popular items
|Surfin' Bird
Turkey, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 910Cal/ Large: 1310Cal/ X-Large: 1770Cal
|Malibu
|$7.75
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, avocado & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1120Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size
|The Woody
Roast beef, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, cheddar, cream cheese, bacon, onions, lettuce & mayo on a french roll. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1130Cal/ Large: 1540Cal/ X-Large: 2110Cal
More about The Picnic Basket
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
The Picnic Basket
125 Beach St, Ste B, Santa Cruz
|Popular items
|Harvest Salad
|$12.13
Roasted delicata squash, red grapes, balsamic onions, ancient grains, toasted seeds and baby kale tossed with a house made lemon vinaigrette.
|Picnic Salad
|$12.13
Chop Salad with mixed seasonal veggies, mixed baby lettuces, quinoa, sonoma brinery kraut, hard boiled egg, avocado tossed with a house made picnic vinaigrette
|Smoked Turkey Sandwich
|$12.36