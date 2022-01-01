Santa Cruz dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
TACOS
Snap Taco
1108 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
|Popular items
|Guacamole
|$8.50
Homemade guacamole with Tortilla chips (Gluten Free/Dairy Free/Vegan)
|Old School Taco
Mom’s ground beef, white cheddar cheese, cabbage, Linda's salsa & cherry tomatoes (Gluten Free)
|Lost Island Taco
Tiki pulled pork, snappy pineapple salsa, fermented chile, cabbage & herbs (Dairy Free)
Penny Ice Creamery
820 41st Ave, Santa Cruz
|Popular items
|Hand Packed Pint
|$10.00
|Gluten Free Cone
|$1.00
|Double Scoop
|$7.50
Penny Ice Creamery
913 Cedar St, Santa Cruz
|Popular items
|Gingerbread House Kit!
|$30.00
Share in our family tradition of making gingerbread houses this holiday season. We will provide you with handmade kits of gingerbread cookie tiles, royal frosting, Marini's Holiday Gumdrops, jelly wreaths, tree & snowmen candies, marshmallows and gabled box structure. You and yours provide the merriment and creativity!
|Shake
|$8.50
|Single Scoop
|$5.50