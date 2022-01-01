Santa Cruz pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Santa Cruz
More about Pleasure Pizza
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Pleasure Pizza
4000 Portola Dr, Santa Cruz
|Popular items
|14" Board'N
|$18.70
Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
|14" Sweet Hawaiian
|$18.70
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
|14" Pizza Margherita
|$17.50
More about East Side Eatery
East Side Eatery
800 41st Avenue, Santa Cruz
|Popular items
|Pleasure Burger
|$13.00
Braveheart Angus, all-natural, beef patty (1/3 pound), with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and mayo--served on a hamburger bun*.
ADD: avocado, bacon, cheese, mushrooms -- 1.00 ea.
INCLUDES: Fries or Side Salad (Sweet Potato Fries -- add .50)
Cup of Soup -- add 2.50
(Chili / Chowder / Pozole)
*Melinda's GF bread, available --add 2.00
|Blackened Chicken Salad
|$13.25
Blackened chicken breast, organic romaine, crispy bacon, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese and tortilla strips. Tossed with our house ranch dressing.
ADD: guacamole--2.00
All salads are available as side salads--(less 2.00)
|Rio Del Mar
|$13.50
Roasted chicken breast, thinly sliced and melted with provolone cheese. Topped with basil-pesto, tomato and mayo--served on a sourdough roll*.
ADD: avocado / bacon / mushrooms -- 1.00 ea.
INCLUDES: Fries or Side Salad
(Sweet Potato Fries -- add .50)
Cup of Soup -- add 2.50
(Chili / Chowder / Pozole)
*Melinda's GF bread, available --add 2.00
More about Lago Di Como
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Lago Di Como
21490 E Cliff Dr, Santa Cruz
|Popular items
|Spinach Salad
|$10.75
Organic baby spinach, toasted caramelized walnuts, raisins, shaved parmesan cheese balsamic reduction
|Cesare Salad
|$9.25
Crisp Romaine lettuce salad with croutons, shaved Parmesan, and homemade Cesar dressing
|Gnocchi
|$18.95
Homemade potato gnocchi prepared with your way! choice of four cheese, Bolognese, or Marinara sauce