Santa Cruz pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Santa Cruz

Pleasure Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pleasure Pizza

4000 Portola Dr, Santa Cruz

Avg 3.5 (267 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
14" Board'N$18.70
Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
14" Sweet Hawaiian$18.70
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
14" Pizza Margherita$17.50
More about Pleasure Pizza
East Side Eatery image

 

East Side Eatery

800 41st Avenue, Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pleasure Burger$13.00
Braveheart Angus, all-natural, beef patty (1/3 pound), with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and mayo--served on a hamburger bun*.
ADD: avocado, bacon, cheese, mushrooms -- 1.00 ea.
INCLUDES: Fries or Side Salad (Sweet Potato Fries -- add .50)
Cup of Soup -- add 2.50
(Chili / Chowder / Pozole)
*Melinda's GF bread, available --add 2.00
Blackened Chicken Salad$13.25
Blackened chicken breast, organic romaine, crispy bacon, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese and tortilla strips. Tossed with our house ranch dressing.
ADD: guacamole--2.00
All salads are available as side salads--(less 2.00)
Rio Del Mar$13.50
Roasted chicken breast, thinly sliced and melted with provolone cheese. Topped with basil-pesto, tomato and mayo--served on a sourdough roll*.
ADD: avocado / bacon / mushrooms -- 1.00 ea.
INCLUDES: Fries or Side Salad
(Sweet Potato Fries -- add .50)
Cup of Soup -- add 2.50
(Chili / Chowder / Pozole)
*Melinda's GF bread, available --add 2.00
More about East Side Eatery
Lago Di Como image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Lago Di Como

21490 E Cliff Dr, Santa Cruz

Avg 4.3 (825 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spinach Salad$10.75
Organic baby spinach, toasted caramelized walnuts, raisins, shaved parmesan cheese balsamic reduction
Cesare Salad$9.25
Crisp Romaine lettuce salad with croutons, shaved Parmesan, and homemade Cesar dressing
Gnocchi$18.95
Homemade potato gnocchi prepared with your way! choice of four cheese, Bolognese, or Marinara sauce
More about Lago Di Como

