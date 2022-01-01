Santa Cruz salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Santa Cruz
More about Pacific Thai Santa Cruz Inc
SALADS • NOODLES
Pacific Thai Santa Cruz Inc
1319 PACIFIC AVE, Santa Cruz
|Popular items
|Fresh Spring Rolls
|$10.75
4 vegan rolls - tofu, clover sprouts, basil cabbage, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, mint, cilantro, rice noodles and rice papper served with house peanut sauce. [GF, Vegan]
|Yellow Curry
|$14.50
Vegan, gluten free mild coconut milk curry base with Tumeric, carrots, diced potatoes and yellow onions; includes Jasmine white rice & choice of protein.[GF, Vegan]
|Pad Thai
|$13.50
Rice stick noodles, egg, carrots, bean sprouts, cabbage and green onion sauteed in vegan tangy tamarind sauce - garnished with crushed peanuts and lime wedge; Vegan without Egg. [GF]
More about 59- Beach Hut Deli
59- Beach Hut Deli
381 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz
|Popular items
|Surfin' Bird
Turkey, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 910Cal/ Large: 1310Cal/ X-Large: 1770Cal
|Malibu
|$7.75
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, avocado & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1120Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size
|The Woody
Roast beef, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, cheddar, cream cheese, bacon, onions, lettuce & mayo on a french roll. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1130Cal/ Large: 1540Cal/ X-Large: 2110Cal
More about The Picnic Basket
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
The Picnic Basket
125 Beach St, Ste B, Santa Cruz
|Popular items
|Harvest Salad
|$12.13
Roasted delicata squash, red grapes, balsamic onions, ancient grains, toasted seeds and baby kale tossed with a house made lemon vinaigrette.
|Picnic Salad
|$12.13
Chop Salad with mixed seasonal veggies, mixed baby lettuces, quinoa, sonoma brinery kraut, hard boiled egg, avocado tossed with a house made picnic vinaigrette
|Smoked Turkey Sandwich
|$12.36