Santa Cruz salad spots you'll love

Must-try salad spots in Santa Cruz

Pacific Thai Santa Cruz Inc image

SALADS • NOODLES

Pacific Thai Santa Cruz Inc

1319 PACIFIC AVE, Santa Cruz

Avg 4.4 (3890 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fresh Spring Rolls$10.75
4 vegan rolls - tofu, clover sprouts, basil cabbage, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, mint, cilantro, rice noodles and rice papper served with house peanut sauce. [GF, Vegan]
Yellow Curry$14.50
Vegan, gluten free mild coconut milk curry base with Tumeric, carrots, diced potatoes and yellow onions; includes Jasmine white rice & choice of protein.[GF, Vegan]
Pad Thai$13.50
Rice stick noodles, egg, carrots, bean sprouts, cabbage and green onion sauteed in vegan tangy tamarind sauce - garnished with crushed peanuts and lime wedge; Vegan without Egg. [GF]
More about Pacific Thai Santa Cruz Inc
59- Beach Hut Deli image

 

59- Beach Hut Deli

381 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Surfin' Bird
Turkey, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 910Cal/ Large: 1310Cal/ X-Large: 1770Cal
Malibu$7.75
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, avocado & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1120Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size
The Woody
Roast beef, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, cheddar, cream cheese, bacon, onions, lettuce & mayo on a french roll. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1130Cal/ Large: 1540Cal/ X-Large: 2110Cal
More about 59- Beach Hut Deli
The Picnic Basket image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

The Picnic Basket

125 Beach St, Ste B, Santa Cruz

Avg 4.6 (1100 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Harvest Salad$12.13
Roasted delicata squash, red grapes, balsamic onions, ancient grains, toasted seeds and baby kale tossed with a house made lemon vinaigrette.
Picnic Salad$12.13
Chop Salad with mixed seasonal veggies, mixed baby lettuces, quinoa, sonoma brinery kraut, hard boiled egg, avocado tossed with a house made picnic vinaigrette
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$12.36
More about The Picnic Basket

