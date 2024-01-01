Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado salad in Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz restaurants
Santa Cruz restaurants that serve avocado salad

The Buttery image

SANDWICHES

Buttery Bakery

702 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (2127 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Stuffed Avocado Salad$12.45
Half an avocado, curried chicken salad (roasted chicken, chives, dried apricots, cranberries, apples, celery, mayo, curry powder), Red Leaf Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, lemon vinaigrette dressing
More about Buttery Bakery
Item pic

 

Pretty Good Advice Downtown SC - ​1319 PACIFIC AVE

1319 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Avocado & Citrus Salad$12.50
Spring mix, cilantro, mint, citrus, toasted almond, avocado, cucumber, parsley, green olive, with cumin orange vinaigrette (V, GF)
More about Pretty Good Advice Downtown SC - ​1319 PACIFIC AVE

