Avocado salad in Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz restaurants that serve avocado salad
Buttery Bakery
702 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz
|Stuffed Avocado Salad
|$12.45
Half an avocado, curried chicken salad (roasted chicken, chives, dried apricots, cranberries, apples, celery, mayo, curry powder), Red Leaf Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, lemon vinaigrette dressing
Pretty Good Advice Downtown SC - 1319 PACIFIC AVE
1319 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz
|Avocado & Citrus Salad
|$12.50
Spring mix, cilantro, mint, citrus, toasted almond, avocado, cucumber, parsley, green olive, with cumin orange vinaigrette (V, GF)