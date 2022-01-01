Chicken salad in Santa Cruz
SANDWICHES
The Buttery
702 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$12.45
Teriyaki chicken, romaine hearts, green onion, marinated carrots, cucumbers, almonds, sugar snap peas, house-made crispy wontons, sesame seeds, soy peanut sauce dressing
East Side Eatery
800 41st Avenue, Santa Cruz
|Blackened Chicken Salad
|$13.25
Blackened chicken breast, organic romaine, crispy bacon, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese and tortilla strips. Tossed with our house ranch dressing.
ADD: guacamole--2.00
All salads are available as side salads--(less 2.00)