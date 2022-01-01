Chicken salad in Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Buttery image

SANDWICHES

The Buttery

702 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (2127 reviews)
Takeout
Asian Chicken Salad$12.45
Teriyaki chicken, romaine hearts, green onion, marinated carrots, cucumbers, almonds, sugar snap peas, house-made crispy wontons, sesame seeds, soy peanut sauce dressing
More about The Buttery
East Side Eatery image

 

East Side Eatery

800 41st Avenue, Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blackened Chicken Salad$13.25
Blackened chicken breast, organic romaine, crispy bacon, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese and tortilla strips. Tossed with our house ranch dressing.
ADD: guacamole--2.00
All salads are available as side salads--(less 2.00)
More about East Side Eatery

