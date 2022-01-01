Chili in Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz restaurants that serve chili
More about East Side Eatery
East Side Eatery
800 41st Avenue, Santa Cruz
|Bowl Chili Mac
|$15.00
Our award-winning Don's Chili Con Carne* (ground beef and pork), served atop a creamy cheddar cheese sauce and elbow macaroni. Topped with green onions, and sour cream. (16 oz. bowl)
[*Ingredients include amber ale beer.]
|Cup Chili Mac
|$9.00
Our award-winning Don's Chili Con Carne* (ground beef and pork), served atop a creamy cheddar cheese sauce and elbow macaroni. Topped with green onions, and sour cream. (8 oz. cup)
[*Ingredients include amber ale beer.]
|Cup Don's Chili Con Carne
|$7.00
Award-winning! House-made ground beef and pork chili*--served with tortilla strips, green onions, cheddar cheese and sour cream. (8 oz. cup)
[*Ingredients include amber ale beer.]