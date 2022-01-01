Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Santa Cruz

Go
Santa Cruz restaurants
Toast

Santa Cruz restaurants that serve chili

East Side Eatery image

 

East Side Eatery

800 41st Avenue, Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bowl Chili Mac$15.00
Our award-winning Don's Chili Con Carne* (ground beef and pork), served atop a creamy cheddar cheese sauce and elbow macaroni. Topped with green onions, and sour cream. (16 oz. bowl)
[*Ingredients include amber ale beer.]
Cup Chili Mac$9.00
Our award-winning Don's Chili Con Carne* (ground beef and pork), served atop a creamy cheddar cheese sauce and elbow macaroni. Topped with green onions, and sour cream. (8 oz. cup)
[*Ingredients include amber ale beer.]
Cup Don's Chili Con Carne$7.00
Award-winning! House-made ground beef and pork chili*--served with tortilla strips, green onions, cheddar cheese and sour cream. (8 oz. cup)
[*Ingredients include amber ale beer.]
More about East Side Eatery
Item pic

 

Venus Spirits Cocktails & Kitchen

200 High Road, Santa Cruz

Avg 4.7 (272 reviews)
Takeout
Elote Chili Relleno$18.00
More about Venus Spirits Cocktails & Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Cruz

Chicken Wraps

Grilled Chicken

Hummus

Asian Salad

Tiramisu

Garlic Bread

Tacos

Sweet Potato Fries

Map

More near Santa Cruz to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Los Gatos

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Capitola

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Morgan Hill

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Scotts Valley

Avg 3 (6 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston