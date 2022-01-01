Cookies in Santa Cruz

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Santa Cruz restaurants that serve cookies
59- Beach Hut Deli
381 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz
No reviews yet
Cracked Cookie
$3.25
More about 59- Beach Hut Deli
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
The Picnic Basket
125 Beach St, Ste B, Santa Cruz
Avg 4.6
(1100 reviews)
Sea salted butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
$3.66
More about The Picnic Basket
