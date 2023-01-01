Crab cakes in Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz restaurants that serve crab cakes
Bedda Mia - 736 Water Street
736 Water Street, Santa Cruz
Crab Cake
|$5.00
Homemade crab cakes
Calamari And Crab Cakes
|$26.00
Calamari and crab cakes with arugula served with tomato and cocktail sauce.
Seabright Deli
415 Seabright Avenue, Santa Cruz
Crab Cake Sandwich
|$19.95
Maryland Style Lump Crab Cakes, Marinated Cherry Tomatoes, Jalapeno/Lime Slaw (not hot), Coriander Aioli, Arugula on Toasted Francese Roll