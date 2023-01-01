Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz restaurants
Santa Cruz restaurants that serve crab cakes

Bedda Mia - 736 Water Street

736 Water Street, Santa Cruz

Crab Cake$5.00
Homemade crab cakes
Calamari And Crab Cakes$26.00
Calamari and crab cakes with arugula served with tomato and cocktail sauce.
Seabright Deli

415 Seabright Avenue, Santa Cruz

Crab Cake Sandwich$19.95
Maryland Style Lump Crab Cakes, Marinated Cherry Tomatoes, Jalapeno/Lime Slaw (not hot), Coriander Aioli, Arugula on Toasted Francese Roll
Iveta Downtown

545 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz

Crab Cakes$22.00
Crab, mayo, Dijon, lemon, bell peppers and herbs lightly fried served with a yogurt dill sauce, fresh arugula, fennel and capers
