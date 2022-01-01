Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz restaurants
Santa Cruz restaurants that serve croissants

Item pic

 

Manresa Bread Santa Cruz - 330 Ingalls Street

330 Ingalls Street, Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Almond Croissant$6.00
Hard red California wheat flour, all purpose flour, milk, water, eggs, salt, yeast, butter, barley malt, powdered sugar, almond meal, lemon zest, sliced almonds, honey and puratos
Allergen: Egg, almonds and honey
Croissant$4.50
Allergens: wheat, dairy, eggs
Ingredients: organic flour, butter, yeast, salt, sugar, egg, water, barley syrup, puratos
Berry Almond Croissant$7.00
Hard red California wheat flour, all purpose flour, milk, water, eggs, salt, yeast, butter, barley malt, powdered sugar, almond meal, lemon zest, sliced almonds, honey and puratos, blackberry, raspberry, rhubarb, cornstarch,
Allergen: Egg, almonds, honey and gluten
More about Manresa Bread Santa Cruz - 330 Ingalls Street
The Picnic Basket image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

The Picnic Basket - Santa Cruz

125 Beach St, Ste B, Santa Cruz

Avg 4.6 (1100 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$5.03
Plain Croissant$4.58
Ham and Cheese Croissant$5.26
More about The Picnic Basket - Santa Cruz

