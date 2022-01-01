Croissants in Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz restaurants that serve croissants
More about Manresa Bread Santa Cruz - 330 Ingalls Street
Manresa Bread Santa Cruz - 330 Ingalls Street
330 Ingalls Street, Santa Cruz
|Almond Croissant
|$6.00
Hard red California wheat flour, all purpose flour, milk, water, eggs, salt, yeast, butter, barley malt, powdered sugar, almond meal, lemon zest, sliced almonds, honey and puratos
Allergen: Egg, almonds and honey
|Croissant
|$4.50
Allergens: wheat, dairy, eggs
Ingredients: organic flour, butter, yeast, salt, sugar, egg, water, barley syrup, puratos
|Berry Almond Croissant
|$7.00
Hard red California wheat flour, all purpose flour, milk, water, eggs, salt, yeast, butter, barley malt, powdered sugar, almond meal, lemon zest, sliced almonds, honey and puratos, blackberry, raspberry, rhubarb, cornstarch,
Allergen: Egg, almonds, honey and gluten