Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Santa Cruz

Go
Santa Cruz restaurants
Toast

Santa Cruz restaurants that serve enchiladas

East Side Eatery image

 

East Side Eatery

800 41st Avenue, Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Enchiladas$16.50
More about East Side Eatery
COPAL image

 

COPAL

1203 Mission St Suite, Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Enchiladas de Mole Rojo$17.00
pork picadillo containing tomato, raisins, almonds. topped with mole coloradito and queso fresco (3). served with rice. (please note: picadillo is premade)
Enchiladas de Mole Rojo$17.00
pork picadillo containing tomato, raisins, almonds. topped with mole coloradito and queso fresco (3). served with rice. (please note: picadillo is premade)
More about COPAL

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Cruz

Caesar Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

French Toast

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Tenders

Pies

Short Ribs

Calamari

Map

More near Santa Cruz to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Los Gatos

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Capitola

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Morgan Hill

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Scotts Valley

Avg 3 (6 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston