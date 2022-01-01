Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz restaurants
Santa Cruz restaurants that serve fish tacos

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ideal Bar & Grill

106 Beach Street, Santa Cruz

Avg 3 (2279 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos GF until 4pm only$17.95
Mahi marinated and grilled topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, with a roasted serrano & cilantro ranch. Add a taco $3
More about Ideal Bar & Grill
Cruz Kitchen & Taps

145 Laurel Street, Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
2 Fish Tacos$10.00
Fish Taco Entree with Salad$16.00
More about Cruz Kitchen & Taps
The Point Kitchen & Bar

3326 Portola Dr., Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$17.00
More about The Point Kitchen & Bar
East Side Eatery

800 41st Avenue, Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$13.50
2 Alaskan cod fish tacos (seared). [GF] Topped with green cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo, and fresh lime--atop corn tortillas. Served with a side of organic black beans.
More about East Side Eatery

