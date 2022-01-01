Fish tacos in Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Ideal Bar & Grill
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ideal Bar & Grill
106 Beach Street, Santa Cruz
|Fish Tacos GF until 4pm only
|$17.95
Mahi marinated and grilled topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, with a roasted serrano & cilantro ranch. Add a taco $3
More about Cruz Kitchen & Taps
Cruz Kitchen & Taps
145 Laurel Street, Santa Cruz
|2 Fish Tacos
|$10.00
|Fish Taco Entree with Salad
|$16.00
More about The Point Kitchen & Bar
The Point Kitchen & Bar
3326 Portola Dr., Santa Cruz
|Fish Tacos
|$17.00