French fries in Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz restaurants that serve french fries
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ideal Bar & Grill
106 Beach Street, Santa Cruz
|French Fries
|$8.95
Golden French Fries served with Ketchup
East Side Eatery
800 41st Avenue, Santa Cruz
|French Fries
|$6.25
Traditionally-cut, potato fries. Cooked in soy oil. Lightly salted. [GF, without chili.]
ADD: House-made Ranch dressing--.50
ADD: Garlic / Cheese / Bacon--1.00
ADD: Cheesy Marinara Sauce--2.00
ADD: Don's Famous Chili (made w. amber ale beer)--3.00