French fries in Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz restaurants
Santa Cruz restaurants that serve french fries

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ideal Bar & Grill

106 Beach Street, Santa Cruz

Avg 3 (2279 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$8.95
Golden French Fries served with Ketchup
More about Ideal Bar & Grill
East Side Eatery

800 41st Avenue, Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Fries$6.25
Traditionally-cut, potato fries. Cooked in soy oil. Lightly salted. [GF, without chili.]
ADD: House-made Ranch dressing--.50
ADD: Garlic / Cheese / Bacon--1.00
ADD: Cheesy Marinara Sauce--2.00
ADD: Don's Famous Chili (made w. amber ale beer)--3.00
More about East Side Eatery

