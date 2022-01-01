Mac and cheese in Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Mac and Cheese Pint image

BBQ

Mission St BBQ

1618 Mission St, Santa Cruz

Avg 4.2 (834 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac and Cheese Pint$8.00
More about Mission St BBQ
Five Mac & Cheese image

 

Venus Spirits Cocktails & Kitchen

200 High Road, Santa Cruz

Avg 4.7 (272 reviews)
Takeout
Five Mac & Cheese$12.00
cornbread crumble, fresh parsley 10 make it awesome with smoked pork + calabrian chilis
More about Venus Spirits Cocktails & Kitchen

