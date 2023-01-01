Muffins in Santa Cruz
Manresa Bread Santa Cruz - 330 Ingalls Street
330 Ingalls Street, Santa Cruz
|Vegan Chocolate Muffin (GF)
|$5.00
Sugar, cocoa powder, GF flour, chocolate chucks, baking soda, baking powder, salt, canola oil, oatmilk, vanilla extract, flax seed, cinnamon, sesame seeds, oats, tahini oil, coconut oil
|Polenta Cranberry Muffin (GF)
|$5.00
|Butternut Squash Muffin (GF)
|$5.00
Sugar, eggs, canola oil, rice flour, oat flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, ground ginger, salt, pepitas, pumpkin puree and shredded butternut squash.