Muffins in Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz restaurants that serve muffins

Manresa Bread Santa Cruz - 330 Ingalls Street

330 Ingalls Street, Santa Cruz

Vegan Chocolate Muffin (GF)$5.00
Sugar, cocoa powder, GF flour, chocolate chucks, baking soda, baking powder, salt, canola oil, oatmilk, vanilla extract, flax seed, cinnamon, sesame seeds, oats, tahini oil, coconut oil
Polenta Cranberry Muffin (GF)$5.00
Butternut Squash Muffin (GF)$5.00
Sugar, eggs, canola oil, rice flour, oat flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, ground ginger, salt, pepitas, pumpkin puree and shredded butternut squash.
Humble Sea Brewing - Santa Cruz

820 Swift St., Santa Cruz

(4pk) Kookberry Muffin$25.00
Imperial Smoothie Beer (8%) Collab with Great Notion with blueberry & vanilla
Blueberry pie filling, sweet tarts, mouthcoating
