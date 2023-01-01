Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Naan in Santa Cruz

Go
Santa Cruz restaurants
Toast

Santa Cruz restaurants that serve naan

Item pic

 

Namaste Grill & Bar

303 Beach Street, Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach Cheese Naan$6.50
More about Namaste Grill & Bar
Laili Restaurant image

 

Laili Restaurant

101B Cooper St, Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Naan$0.00
More about Laili Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Cruz

Short Ribs

Brisket

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Tarts

Chocolate Croissants

Cappuccino

Profiterole

Garden Salad

Map

More near Santa Cruz to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (226 restaurants)

Los Gatos

Avg 4.1 (44 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Capitola

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Scotts Valley

Avg 3 (8 restaurants)

Morgan Hill

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (226 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (707 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (489 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (82 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (173 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (364 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston