Nachos in Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz restaurants that serve nachos
More about East Side Eatery
East Side Eatery
800 41st Avenue, Santa Cruz
|Bucci's Nachos
|$13.75
Corn tortillas baked with organic black beans, and oozing with cheddar and pepper jack cheeses. Topped with pico de gallo, olives, sour cream, and jalapenos. FINISHED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF: Carnitas / Tri-Tip / Chicken / House Guacamole. [GF, w/o chili.]
ADD: Don's chili--2.00
(Chili meat cooked with amber ale beer.)
More about 59- Beach Hut Deli
59- Beach Hut Deli
381 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz
|Shaka Nachos
|$3.50
Corn tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese for dipping. 570cal
|Classic Nachos
|$6.75
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers.
1310 Cal
|Marley Nachos
|$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal