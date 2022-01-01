Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz restaurants
Santa Cruz restaurants that serve nachos

East Side Eatery image

 

East Side Eatery

800 41st Avenue, Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bucci's Nachos$13.75
Corn tortillas baked with organic black beans, and oozing with cheddar and pepper jack cheeses. Topped with pico de gallo, olives, sour cream, and jalapenos. FINISHED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF: Carnitas / Tri-Tip / Chicken / House Guacamole. [GF, w/o chili.]
ADD: Don's chili--2.00
(Chili meat cooked with amber ale beer.)
More about East Side Eatery
Item pic

 

59- Beach Hut Deli

381 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shaka Nachos$3.50
Corn tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese for dipping. 570cal
Classic Nachos$6.75
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers.
1310 Cal
Marley Nachos$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
More about 59- Beach Hut Deli
COPAL image

 

COPAL

1203 Mission St Suite, Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nachos Oaxaqueños$13.00
House-made tortilla chips, mole negro, queso fresco, nopales, crema, guacamole VEG
Add tasajo, chorizo, shredded chicken $4
More about COPAL

