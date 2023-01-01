Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pancakes in
Santa Cruz
/
Santa Cruz
/
Pancakes
Santa Cruz restaurants that serve pancakes
Iveta Downtown
545 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz
No reviews yet
Iveta Pancakes
$14.00
three fluffy pancakes with butter, maple syrup, fresh blueberries and a dollop of mascarpone
More about Iveta Downtown
Crow's Nest - Santa Cruz
2218 East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz
No reviews yet
Child Pancake
$4.50
More about Crow's Nest - Santa Cruz
