Prime ribs in Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz restaurants
Santa Cruz restaurants that serve prime ribs

Tramonti Santa Cruz

528 Seabright Ave, Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PRIME RIB$39.00
More about Tramonti Santa Cruz
Crow's Nest - Santa Cruz

2218 East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Prime Rib$0.00
Covered in our own special seasonings and slow roasted. Served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes. Regular 12oz, Captain 14oz.
More about Crow's Nest - Santa Cruz

