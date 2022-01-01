Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Santa Cruz

Go
Santa Cruz restaurants
Toast

Santa Cruz restaurants that serve ravioli

Consumer pic

 

Tramonti Santa Cruz

528 Seabright Ave, Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SPECIAL RAVIOLI$25.00
More about Tramonti Santa Cruz
Lago Di Como image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Lago Di Como - 21490 E Cliff Dr

21490 E Cliff Dr, Santa Cruz

Avg 4.3 (825 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster ravioli$27.95
More about Lago Di Como - 21490 E Cliff Dr

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Cruz

Prawns

Curry

Avocado Toast

Baklava

Baby Back Ribs

Bruschetta

Asian Chicken Salad

Pudding

Map

More near Santa Cruz to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (167 restaurants)

Los Gatos

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Capitola

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Morgan Hill

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Scotts Valley

Avg 3 (6 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (167 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (532 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (562 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (62 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston