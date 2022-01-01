Reuben in Santa Cruz

Root Reuben image

 

Venus Spirits Cocktails & Kitchen

200 High Road, Santa Cruz

Avg 4.7 (272 reviews)
Takeout
Root Reuben$18.00
rutabaga, carrots, beets, sauerkraut, russian dressing, gruyère, smoked spices
More about Venus Spirits Cocktails & Kitchen
Righteous Reuben image

 

59- Beach Hut Deli

381 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Righteous Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, onions, sauerkraut, mustard, pickles & 1000 Island on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 470Cal/ Regular: 880Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
More about 59- Beach Hut Deli
The Picnic Basket image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

The Picnic Basket

125 Beach St, Ste B, Santa Cruz

Avg 4.6 (1100 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
PB Reuben$12.81
More about The Picnic Basket

