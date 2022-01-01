Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz restaurants
Santa Cruz restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ideal Bar & Grill

106 Beach Street, Santa Cruz

Avg 3 (2279 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Salsa$22.95
Kids Grilled Salmon$14.95
grilled Salmon served with french fries and seasonal veggies
More about Ideal Bar & Grill
Item pic

SALADS • NOODLES

Pacific Thai Santa Cruz Inc

1319 PACIFIC AVE, Santa Cruz

Avg 4.4 (3890 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Panang Salmon$22.50
Salmon morsels, bell peppers, carrots, zucchini, green bean, broccoli and sweet basil siimmered ina spicy coconut milk panang curry; includes Jasmine rice. [GF, Spicy, Shellfish]
More about Pacific Thai Santa Cruz Inc
Banner pic

 

Cruz Kitchen & Taps

145 Laurel Street, Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seared Salmon$24.00
More about Cruz Kitchen & Taps
The Point Kitchen & Bar image

 

The Point Kitchen & Bar

3326 Portola Dr., Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Salmon$10.00
Horseradish Baked Salmon$28.00
More about The Point Kitchen & Bar
Laili Restaurant image

 

Laili Restaurant

101B Cooper St, Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon$29.00
Salmon filet with a honey dijon sauce, served with basmati rice, and vegetables
Salmon Pasta$19.00
House made fettuccine pasta with creamy tomato basil sauce, capers, and shredded salmon
More about Laili Restaurant
Venus Spirits Cocktails & Kitchen image

 

Venus Spirits Cocktails & Kitchen

200 High Road, Santa Cruz

Avg 4.7 (272 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon$16.00
More about Venus Spirits Cocktails & Kitchen
Lago Di Como image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Lago Di Como

21490 E Cliff Dr, Santa Cruz

Avg 4.3 (825 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon$29.95
Organic farmed salmon grilled & drizzled with a lemon glaze. Served with sautéed spinach
More about Lago Di Como

