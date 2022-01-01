Salmon in Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz restaurants that serve salmon
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ideal Bar & Grill
106 Beach Street, Santa Cruz
|Salmon Salsa
|$22.95
|Kids Grilled Salmon
|$14.95
grilled Salmon served with french fries and seasonal veggies
SALADS • NOODLES
Pacific Thai Santa Cruz Inc
1319 PACIFIC AVE, Santa Cruz
|Panang Salmon
|$22.50
Salmon morsels, bell peppers, carrots, zucchini, green bean, broccoli and sweet basil siimmered ina spicy coconut milk panang curry; includes Jasmine rice. [GF, Spicy, Shellfish]
The Point Kitchen & Bar
3326 Portola Dr., Santa Cruz
|Side Salmon
|$10.00
|Horseradish Baked Salmon
|$28.00
Laili Restaurant
101B Cooper St, Santa Cruz
|Salmon
|$29.00
Salmon filet with a honey dijon sauce, served with basmati rice, and vegetables
|Salmon Pasta
|$19.00
House made fettuccine pasta with creamy tomato basil sauce, capers, and shredded salmon
Venus Spirits Cocktails & Kitchen
200 High Road, Santa Cruz
|Smoked Salmon
|$16.00