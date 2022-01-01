Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Street tacos in
Santa Cruz
/
Santa Cruz
/
Street Tacos
Santa Cruz restaurants that serve street tacos
Vamonos
118 Cooper Street unit B, Santa Cruz
No reviews yet
Street Tacos
$3.00
Choice of Pork, Chicken, or Beef with cilantro and onions
More about Vamonos
East Side Eatery
800 41st Avenue, Santa Cruz
No reviews yet
ESE Street Tacos
$0.00
More about East Side Eatery
