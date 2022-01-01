Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street tacos in Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz restaurants
Santa Cruz restaurants that serve street tacos

Item pic

 

Vamonos

118 Cooper Street unit B, Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Street Tacos$3.00
Choice of Pork, Chicken, or Beef with cilantro and onions
More about Vamonos
East Side Eatery image

 

East Side Eatery

800 41st Avenue, Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
ESE Street Tacos$0.00
More about East Side Eatery

