Sweet potato fries in Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz restaurants
Santa Cruz restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ideal Bar & Grill

106 Beach Street, Santa Cruz

Avg 3 (2279 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$8.95
crispy fries served with a chipotle aioli
More about Ideal Bar & Grill
The Point Kitchen & Bar image

 

The Point Kitchen & Bar

3326 Portola Dr., Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
More about The Point Kitchen & Bar
East Side Eatery image

 

East Side Eatery

800 41st Avenue, Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$6.25
Thinly-cut, sweet potato fries. Cooked in soy oil. Lightly salted. [GF, without chili.]
ADD: House-made Ranch dressing--.50
ADD: Garlic / Cheese / Bacon--1.00
ADD: Cheesy Marinara Sauce--2.00
ADD: Don's Famous Chili (made w. amber ale beer)--3.00
More about East Side Eatery

