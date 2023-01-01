Taco salad in Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz restaurants that serve taco salad
More about Cruz Kitchen & Taps - 145 Laurel Street
Cruz Kitchen & Taps - 145 Laurel Street
145 Laurel Street, Santa Cruz
|Two taco Entree with Salad
|$16.00
More about East Side Eatery
East Side Eatery
800 41st Avenue, Santa Cruz
|Southwestern Chicken Taco Salad
|$12.75
Organic, chopped romaine with fresh corn, seared red bell pepper, organic black beans, sliced avocado and queso fresco. Tossed with chipotle sour cream dressing. ADD: Prawns / Chicken / Tri-Tip / Carnitas--3.00 ADD: Bacon / Tofu / House Guacamole--2.00