Taco salad in Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz restaurants
Santa Cruz restaurants that serve taco salad

Cruz Kitchen & Taps - 145 Laurel Street

145 Laurel Street, Santa Cruz

Two taco Entree with Salad$16.00
More about Cruz Kitchen & Taps - 145 Laurel Street
East Side Eatery

800 41st Avenue, Santa Cruz

Southwestern Chicken Taco Salad$12.75
Organic, chopped romaine with fresh corn, seared red bell pepper, organic black beans, sliced avocado and queso fresco. Tossed with chipotle sour cream dressing. ADD: Prawns / Chicken / Tri-Tip / Carnitas--3.00 ADD: Bacon / Tofu / House Guacamole--2.00
More about East Side Eatery

