Tacos in Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz restaurants that serve tacos
More about Lúpulo Craft Beer House
SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Lúpulo Craft Beer House
233 Cathcart St, Santa Cruz
|Taco Plate
|$14.00
Three tacos with choice of one filling + side of beans
|Taco Plate -Combo
|$14.00
Three tacos with choice of filling + side of beans
More about Mission St BBQ
BBQ
Mission St BBQ
1618 Mission St, Santa Cruz
|Pork Breakfast Taco
|$4.50
Made with our smoked pulled pork, flour tortilla, choice of egg, and salsa ranchera.
|Brisket Breakfast Taco
|$5.00
Made with our smoked brisket, a flour tortilla, choice of egg, and salsa ranchera.