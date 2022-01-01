Tacos in Santa Cruz

Taco Plate image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Lúpulo Craft Beer House

233 Cathcart St, Santa Cruz

Avg 4.5 (642 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Plate$14.00
Three tacos with choice of one filling + side of beans
Taco Plate -Combo$14.00
Three tacos with choice of filling + side of beans
More about Lúpulo Craft Beer House
Pork Breakfast Taco image

BBQ

Mission St BBQ

1618 Mission St, Santa Cruz

Avg 4.2 (834 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Breakfast Taco$4.50
Made with our smoked pulled pork, flour tortilla, choice of egg, and salsa ranchera.
Brisket Breakfast Taco$5.00
Made with our smoked brisket, a flour tortilla, choice of egg, and salsa ranchera.
More about Mission St BBQ
Lost Island Taco image

TACOS

Snap Taco

1108 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (977 reviews)
Takeout
Lost Island Taco
Tiki pulled pork, snappy pineapple salsa, fermented chile, cabbage & herbs (Dairy Free)
Old School Taco
Mom’s ground beef, white cheddar cheese, cabbage, Linda's salsa & cherry tomatoes (Gluten Free)
3 Taco Plate$12.75
More about Snap Taco

