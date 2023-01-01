Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki chicken in Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz restaurants
Santa Cruz restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken

Cruz Kitchen & Taps - 145 Laurel Street

145 Laurel Street, Santa Cruz

Grilled Chicken Teriyaki$22.00
More about Cruz Kitchen & Taps - 145 Laurel Street
East Side Eatery

800 41st Avenue, Santa Cruz

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$16.50
More about East Side Eatery

