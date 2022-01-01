Santa Fe
Come in and enjoy!
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
73 West 71st Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
73 West 71st Street
New York NY
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Brodo
It all boils down to this: Brodo combines the highest-quality ingredients with century-tested craftsmanship to create a bone broth so delicious we drink it by the cupful.
Le Pain Quotidien
Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.
Sapphire, Cuisines of India
Come in and enjoy!!
Magnolia Bakery
Our Upper West Side store is located on the corner of Columbus Avenue and 69th Street. This location is our only NYC shop with seating for guests, as well as a party room which can be rented for birthday parties, icing classes and more. We bake everything from scratch on the premises, including cupcakes, cakes, banana pudding, pies, cookies and cheesecakes. In addition to the items we offer in store, we offer lots of delicious desserts for advance order, including birthday cakes, flower cupcakes, edible image cupcakes and bowls of banana pudding.