Santa Fe

Come in and enjoy!

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

73 West 71st Street • $$

Avg 4 (426 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Fajitas$25.75
with smoked onions and peppers, flour tortillas, guacamole, crema fresca, pico de gallo, rice and black beans
Steak Fajitas$27.75
with smoked onions and peppers, flour tortillas, guacamole, crema fresca, pico de gallo, rice and black beans
To Go Salsa and Chips$5.50
our signature house salsa with corn tortilla chips
Guacamole (& Chips) Appetizer$14.00
Haas Avocados mashed with cilantro, onion, garlic, and tomato, served with corn tortilla chips.
Santa Fe Shrimp Roll$12.50
panko crusted shrimp, mango, and avocado slices rolled in a flour tortilla, served with chipotle aïoli
Santa Fe Burrito$18.50
black beans, rice, guacamole, cheddar, and jack cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla with a side of crema and salsa roja
Chimichangas$26.50
two crispy flour tortillas, one stuffed with cheese and skirt steak, the other with cheese and grilled chicken, topped crema fresca, served with rice, refried beans, and cucumber tomato salad
Chipotle Chicken$24.50
flour tortillas wrapped around grilled chicken and smothered in our famous chipotle sauce, served with rice, refried beans, and a cucumber tomato salad
Santa Fe Quesadilla$13.25
flour tortillas, jack and cheddar cheese, and scallions, served with sides of guacamole, crema fresca and pico de gallo
Santa Fe's Classic Burger$19.75
our famous beef burger with your choice of jack, cheddar, or pepper jack cheese, served on an English Muffin or a Brioche Bun, with lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of serrano mayo
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

73 West 71st Street

New York NY

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

