Go
Toast

Santa Fe BK

Come for Daytime Breakfast/Lunch Take out.
Come in and enjoy dinner and drinks in our Bar and Dining Room!

178 N 8th St

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

178 N 8th St

Brooklyn NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

16 Handles

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of Williamsburg, near The Meatball Shop and The Charleston, 16 Handles Williamsburg is the perfect spot to satisfy your sweet tooth. Enjoy a DIY frozen yogurt sundae, or pick from our delicious menu of artisanal fruit smoothies. 16 Handles Williamsburg has also partnered with T-Swirl Crêpe to bring their delicious crêpes back to Williamsburg! Choose from frozen yogurt, ice cream, crêpes, smoothies, and our 50+ toppings to craft your ultimate dessert creation.

Brooklyn Brewery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tailgate Brooklyn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Bianco Latte Williamsburg

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston