Santa Fe restaurants you'll love
Santa Fe's top cuisines
Must-try Santa Fe restaurants
Anthony's Grill
1622 ST Michael's Dr, Santa Fe
|Popular items
|VEGETABLE PLATTER
|$11.50
|LARGE PLATTER
|$16.45
|16.OZ EGG DROP SOUP
|$6.50
Cafe Fina
624 Old Las Vegas Hwy, Santa Fe
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmesan
|$18.95
|Apple Pie
|$5.50
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.75
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza
321 W San francisco ST, Santa Fe
|Popular items
|Della Casa - 31
|$6.50
Romaine, asiago, tomatoes,
|Pollo e Pesto - 18
Roasted chicken, pesto mayonnaise, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, red onions, roasted red peppers
|Rustica - 07
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, roasted garlic, capers, fresh oregano
Opuntia Cafe
1607 Alcaldesa Street, Santa Fe
|Popular items
|Singapore Noodle Bowl ~v/gf~
|$15.00
|Organic Buffalo Burger
|$16.00
|Santa fe bowl ~v/gf~
|$15.00
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
El Nido
1577 Bishops Lodge Rd Ste A, Santa Fe
|Popular items
|Carbonara
|$18.00
|Salmon
|$36.00
|Prosciutto & Fig Pizza
|$22.00
Café Pasqual's
121 Don Gaspar Ave, Santa Fe
|Popular items
|Tacos, Tacos, Tacos!
|$18.00
House made Tortillas, with Cilantro Rice, Scarlet Royale Grapes
Two for 18. Three for 24.
choice of:
~*MAHI MAHI*, Marinated and Grilled, Pickled Veggies and Jalapeños, Avocado Crema
~*COCHINITA PIBIL*, Slow Cooked Pork Shoulder, Yucatan Style with Orange, Cinnamon, and Achiote
~*ORGANIC PULLED CHICKEN MOLE*
~*VEGGIE* Calabacitas: Grilled Zucchini, Corn, Portobello Mushrooms, Red Onion, Poblano Chiles and Sweet Red Peppers, with Roasted Tomato Salsa and Cotija
Please write in what combination of tacos you'd like
|Grilled Flank Steak Carne Asada
|$18.00
Guacamole, Pico de Gallo Salsa, Grilled Sweet Red & Poblano Peppers, Purple Onion, Garlic Cloves, Black Beans, Cilantro Rice, Yellow Corn Tortillas,
|Three Quesadillas Barbacoa
|$18.00
Marinated and Slow-Cooked Beef, Jack cheese, Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas, Chile d'Arbol Salsa
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Cafecito
922A Shoofly St. Suite 101, Santa Fe
|Popular items
|Vegan - Classic Empanada
|$3.75
Black bean and sweet potato
|Jamon y Queso - Classic Empanada
|$3.75
Baked Ham and Cheese.
|Carne - Classic Empanada
|$3.75
Ground Beef, Onions, and Spices.
PIZZA
Back Road Pizza
1807 2nd St #1, Santa Fe
|Popular items
|LG New Mexican
|$23.50
pepperoni + green chile + red onion
|FULL House Salad
|$8.95
spring mix + roma tomato + red onion + garbanzo + sunflower seeds
|SM Build Your Own
|$9.75
Build your own is a cheese pizza with marinara and then you choose your toppings.
izanami
21 Ten Thousand Waves Way, Santa Fe
|Popular items
|bento box (carnivore)
|$36.00
inspired by the classic bento boxes of japan, each box contains all you need for one completely delicious dinner! miso-marinated angus NY Striploin steak (prepared medium) with a den miso dipping sauce, a spicy avocado & cucumber salad, a vegetable stir fry and our koshihikari homare rice with furikake.
steak is cooked to medium, if you prefer a different temp please note this in special instructions
|smoked pork ribs
|$15.00
sweet chile glaze, ginger pineapple red cabbage slaw, parsley peanut mojo sauce.
|chirashizushi
|$22.00
back in store for all you fish lovers! the freshest of fish flown in to denver daily. japanese rice bowl with selection of raw fish of the week , wakame, pickle ginger, scallions wasabi. your order will be packaged in separate containers for you to assemble at home. the fish will be packed on ice, the rice and sides in another container. make it pretty and send us a picture!
PIZZA
Andiamo!
322 Garfield Street, Santa Fe
|Popular items
|Beets and Burrata
|$14.00
Shaved, marinated beets, arugula and marcona almonds
|Rigatoni with Pancetta
|$17.00
Peas, pancetta, cream, Parmesan Reggiano and lemon juice
|Chicken Piccata
|$24.00
Mary’s chicken, mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach
Serum Organic Juice Bar
505 Cerrillos Rd ste B101, Santa Fe
|Popular items
|PB Split
peanut butter, banana, honey, flax, cinnamon, oat, almond milk
|The Refresher
acai, strawberry, dragon fruit, Santa Fe Honey Salon seasonal honey, flax coconut water, vanilla coconut milk yogurt
|Pink Lady
|$9.50
red beet, granny smith apple, pineapple, ginger
CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE Takeout & Delivery
821 W. San Mateo Road, Santa Fe
|Popular items
|Biscochitos
|$5.50
Traditional New Mexican cookies with flavors of cinnamon and anise.
|Blue Corn Blueberry Pancakes
|$14.00
Gluten-free blue corn blueberry pancakes topped with sweet brown sugar piñon sauce,
toasted pine nuts
|Gourmet Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
Organic scrambled eggs, red skin potatoes, red and yellow peppers, onions and local Monterey Jack cheese in a flour tortilla with house made red or green chile and toasted pepita dust, served with organic Yucatan black beans, cotija cheese, crema, and cilantro.
Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant
418 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe
|Popular items
|Lo Mein Noodles
|$7.95
choice of vegetables, pork, beef, chicken, shrimp, or combination
|Beef & Broccoli
|$12.95
served with garlic sauce
|Wonton Soup
|$1.95
3 chicken dumplings in soy broth
Apothecary Restaurant
133 West San Francisco, Santa Fe
|Popular items
|Miso Soup
|$12.00
Medicinal mushrooms, roasted tofu & green onions
|Falafel
|$17.00
warm house pita with fresh sprouted chickpea falafel, mixed greens, tomatoes & kalamata olives drizzled with lemon & garlic tahini sauce. Dairy tzatziki available
|Avocado Toast
|$16.00
whole avocado with olive oil, green onions, Himalayan crystal salt & fresh-ground black pepper nestled on thick gluten free country white bread
Tender Fire
El Rey Court, Santa Fe
|Popular items
|Kale
|$17.50
kale, chard, mozz, fontina, shaved garlic, shaved red onion, sweet red peppers, red pepper flakes, olive oil, maldon salt
|Margherita
|$15.00
san marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, shaved pecorino, maldon salt... suggested add-on, pepperoni
|Gosar
|$18.00
san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, gosar ranch italian sausage, red onion, fresh basil, olive oil, maldon salt... no suggested add-on
Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen
1512 Pacheco St. Bldg B, Santa Fe
|Popular items
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$16.00
Shredded organic chicken, blue corn tortillas, jack + cheddar cheese; smothered w/choice of chile + sour cream; served w/ black beans + green rice
|Breakfast Burrito (V)
|$9.00
Black beans, sweet potato hash, fried egg + green chile wrapped up in a teff tortilla + topped w/jack + cheddar cheese
|Salmon Donburi
|$17.00
Japanese style Atlantic salmon in a tamari, sake + butter pan sauce over brown rice w/peas, scrambled egg, pickled watermelon radish + scallion
Harry’s Roadhouse
96 Old Las Vegas Hwy,Ste B, Santa Fe
|Popular items
|Apple Salad
|$10.95
Romaine Lettuce, Blue Cheese, Walnuts, Celery and a Sweet and Sour Poppy Seed Dressing
|Chocolate Cream Pie
|$6.25
Dark Chocolate Custard topped with Whipped Cream
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.95
Classic Smothered Burrito with Eggs, Bacon, Potatoes and Melted Cheese
Geronimo
724 Canyon Rd, Santa Fe
|Popular items
|Physical Geronimo Gift Card
Beautiful 6" x 6" Geronimo Gift Card with Vellum Envelope. These gifts can be shipped anywhere for the additional shipping charge. We ship all items certified USPS. Please add the following in the note section: Your name and telephone number, shipping Information and any special instructions and/or notes to be added to card.
**If you would like a digital gift card instead of a physical one just click 'gift cards' above the check total on the right side of the previous page or from our website at www.geronimorestaurant.com
|Large Shirt
|$50.00
Lone Spur Cafe
50 E San Francisco Street, Sante Fe
|Popular items
|Side Toast
|$2.49
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$8.99
|2 Eggs
|$2.99
Bobcat Bite
418 Old Las Vegas HWY, Santa Fe
|Popular items
|Green Chile Cheeseburger
|$17.00
Grilled Green Chile, Caramelized Red Onions, Chipotle Aioli
|Fries
|$5.00
Cajun Seasoning
|Iowa Premium Ribeye Steak
|$32.00
Roasted Poblano stuffed with corn medley, House Potatoes
Ocean Real Sushi @ Chomp Marketplace
505 Cerrillos Road, Suite B101E, Santa Fe
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
6581 Cerrillos Rd NE, Santa Fe
|Popular items
|Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
|Moist Brisket
Moist brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Moist is marbled with fat.
|Baby Back Ribs
About 6-8 Ribs per pound. Small and very lean pork ribs, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1 hour.
Lotus Dumpling House
1807 2nd st, suite 35, Santa Fe
|Popular items
|Chinese Burger 肉夹馍
|$7.99
Rou Jia Mo
Pork Belly with Chili, and Scallion in a soft bun. Add Cilantro or Spicy Sauce
|Egg Rolls (2PCS) 春卷
|$4.99
Meat - Beef, Lettuce, Carrots.
Regular - Cabbage, Bean Sprout, Mushrooms, Carrots, Onions.
|Scallion Pancake 葱油饼
|$4.99
Thin Crispy Pancake with Scallion.
Dolina
402 N Guadalupe St, Santa Fe
Plaza Cafe Downtown
54 Lincoln Avenue, Santa Fe
Los Potrillos
1947 Crrillos Rd, SANTA FE
- 2