Santa Fe restaurants you'll love

Go
Santa Fe restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Santa Fe

Santa Fe's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Takeout box
Chinese
French
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Santa Fe restaurants

Anthony's Grill image

 

Anthony's Grill

1622 ST Michael's Dr, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
VEGETABLE PLATTER$11.50
LARGE PLATTER$16.45
16.OZ EGG DROP SOUP$6.50
More about Anthony's Grill
Cafe Fina image

 

Cafe Fina

624 Old Las Vegas Hwy, Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (463 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan$18.95
Apple Pie$5.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
More about Cafe Fina
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza image

 

IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza

321 W San francisco ST, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Della Casa - 31$6.50
Romaine, asiago, tomatoes,
Pollo e Pesto - 18
Roasted chicken, pesto mayonnaise, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, red onions, roasted red peppers
Rustica - 07
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, roasted garlic, capers, fresh oregano
More about IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza
Opuntia Cafe image

 

Opuntia Cafe

1607 Alcaldesa Street, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Singapore Noodle Bowl ~v/gf~$15.00
Organic Buffalo Burger$16.00
Santa fe bowl ~v/gf~$15.00
More about Opuntia Cafe
El Nido image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

El Nido

1577 Bishops Lodge Rd Ste A, Santa Fe

Avg 4.6 (1592 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Carbonara$18.00
Salmon$36.00
Prosciutto & Fig Pizza$22.00
More about El Nido
Café Pasqual's image

 

Café Pasqual's

121 Don Gaspar Ave, Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (5356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tacos, Tacos, Tacos!$18.00
House made Tortillas, with Cilantro Rice, Scarlet Royale Grapes
Two for 18. Three for 24.
choice of:
~*MAHI MAHI*, Marinated and Grilled, Pickled Veggies and Jalapeños, Avocado Crema
~*COCHINITA PIBIL*, Slow Cooked Pork Shoulder, Yucatan Style with Orange, Cinnamon, and Achiote
~*ORGANIC PULLED CHICKEN MOLE*
~*VEGGIE* Calabacitas: Grilled Zucchini, Corn, Portobello Mushrooms, Red Onion, Poblano Chiles and Sweet Red Peppers, with Roasted Tomato Salsa and Cotija
Please write in what combination of tacos you'd like
Grilled Flank Steak Carne Asada$18.00
Guacamole, Pico de Gallo Salsa, Grilled Sweet Red & Poblano Peppers, Purple Onion, Garlic Cloves, Black Beans, Cilantro Rice, Yellow Corn Tortillas,
Three Quesadillas Barbacoa$18.00
Marinated and Slow-Cooked Beef, Jack cheese, Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas, Chile d'Arbol Salsa
More about Café Pasqual's
Cafecito image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Cafecito

922A Shoofly St. Suite 101, Santa Fe

Avg 4.7 (159 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vegan - Classic Empanada$3.75
Black bean and sweet potato
Jamon y Queso - Classic Empanada$3.75
Baked Ham and Cheese.
Carne - Classic Empanada$3.75
Ground Beef, Onions, and Spices.
More about Cafecito
Back Road Pizza image

PIZZA

Back Road Pizza

1807 2nd St #1, Santa Fe

Avg 4.2 (1181 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LG New Mexican$23.50
pepperoni + green chile + red onion
FULL House Salad$8.95
spring mix + roma tomato + red onion + garbanzo + sunflower seeds
SM Build Your Own$9.75
Build your own is a cheese pizza with marinara and then you choose your toppings.
More about Back Road Pizza
izanami image

 

izanami

21 Ten Thousand Waves Way, Santa Fe

Avg 4.6 (2885 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
bento box (carnivore)$36.00
inspired by the classic bento boxes of japan, each box contains all you need for one completely delicious dinner! miso-marinated angus NY Striploin steak (prepared medium) with a den miso dipping sauce, a spicy avocado & cucumber salad, a vegetable stir fry and our koshihikari homare rice with furikake.
steak is cooked to medium, if you prefer a different temp please note this in special instructions
smoked pork ribs$15.00
sweet chile glaze, ginger pineapple red cabbage slaw, parsley peanut mojo sauce.
chirashizushi$22.00
back in store for all you fish lovers! the freshest of fish flown in to denver daily. japanese rice bowl with selection of raw fish of the week , wakame, pickle ginger, scallions wasabi. your order will be packaged in separate containers for you to assemble at home. the fish will be packed on ice, the rice and sides in another container. make it pretty and send us a picture!
More about izanami
Andiamo! image

PIZZA

Andiamo!

322 Garfield Street, Santa Fe

Avg 4 (954 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beets and Burrata$14.00
Shaved, marinated beets, arugula and marcona almonds
Rigatoni with Pancetta$17.00
Peas, pancetta, cream, Parmesan Reggiano and lemon juice
Chicken Piccata$24.00
Mary’s chicken, mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach
More about Andiamo!
Serum Organic Juice Bar image

 

Serum Organic Juice Bar

505 Cerrillos Rd ste B101, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
PB Split
peanut butter, banana, honey, flax, cinnamon, oat, almond milk
The Refresher
acai, strawberry, dragon fruit, Santa Fe Honey Salon seasonal honey, flax coconut water, vanilla coconut milk yogurt
Pink Lady$9.50
red beet, granny smith apple, pineapple, ginger
More about Serum Organic Juice Bar
CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE Takeout & Delivery image

 

CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE Takeout & Delivery

821 W. San Mateo Road, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Biscochitos$5.50
Traditional New Mexican cookies with flavors of cinnamon and anise.
Blue Corn Blueberry Pancakes$14.00
Gluten-free blue corn blueberry pancakes topped with sweet brown sugar piñon sauce,
toasted pine nuts
Gourmet Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Organic scrambled eggs, red skin potatoes, red and yellow peppers, onions and local Monterey Jack cheese in a flour tortilla with house made red or green chile and toasted pepita dust, served with organic Yucatan black beans, cotija cheese, crema, and cilantro.
More about CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE Takeout & Delivery
Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant image

 

Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant

418 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe

Avg 4.2 (572 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lo Mein Noodles$7.95
choice of vegetables, pork, beef, chicken, shrimp, or combination
Beef & Broccoli$12.95
served with garlic sauce
Wonton Soup$1.95
3 chicken dumplings in soy broth
More about Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant
Apothecary Restaurant image

 

Apothecary Restaurant

133 West San Francisco, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Miso Soup$12.00
Medicinal mushrooms, roasted tofu & green onions
Falafel$17.00
warm house pita with fresh sprouted chickpea falafel, mixed greens, tomatoes & kalamata olives drizzled with lemon & garlic tahini sauce. Dairy tzatziki available
Avocado Toast$16.00
whole avocado with olive oil, green onions, Himalayan crystal salt & fresh-ground black pepper nestled on thick gluten free country white bread
More about Apothecary Restaurant
Tender Fire image

 

Tender Fire

El Rey Court, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kale$17.50
kale, chard, mozz, fontina, shaved garlic, shaved red onion, sweet red peppers, red pepper flakes, olive oil, maldon salt
Margherita$15.00
san marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, shaved pecorino, maldon salt... suggested add-on, pepperoni
Gosar$18.00
san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, gosar ranch italian sausage, red onion, fresh basil, olive oil, maldon salt... no suggested add-on
More about Tender Fire
Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen image

 

Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen

1512 Pacheco St. Bldg B, Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Enchiladas$16.00
Shredded organic chicken, blue corn tortillas, jack + cheddar cheese; smothered w/choice of chile + sour cream; served w/ black beans + green rice
Breakfast Burrito (V)$9.00
Black beans, sweet potato hash, fried egg + green chile wrapped up in a teff tortilla + topped w/jack + cheddar cheese
Salmon Donburi$17.00
Japanese style Atlantic salmon in a tamari, sake + butter pan sauce over brown rice w/peas, scrambled egg, pickled watermelon radish + scallion
More about Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen
Harry’s Roadhouse image

 

Harry’s Roadhouse

96 Old Las Vegas Hwy,Ste B, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Apple Salad$10.95
Romaine Lettuce, Blue Cheese, Walnuts, Celery and a Sweet and Sour Poppy Seed Dressing
Chocolate Cream Pie$6.25
Dark Chocolate Custard topped with Whipped Cream
Breakfast Burrito$9.95
Classic Smothered Burrito with Eggs, Bacon, Potatoes and Melted Cheese
More about Harry’s Roadhouse
Geronimo image

 

Geronimo

724 Canyon Rd, Santa Fe

Avg 4.8 (10599 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Physical Geronimo Gift Card
Beautiful 6" x 6" Geronimo Gift Card with Vellum Envelope. These gifts can be shipped anywhere for the additional shipping charge. We ship all items certified USPS. Please add the following in the note section: Your name and telephone number, shipping Information and any special instructions and/or notes to be added to card.
**If you would like a digital gift card instead of a physical one just click 'gift cards' above the check total on the right side of the previous page or from our website at www.geronimorestaurant.com
Large Shirt$50.00
More about Geronimo
Zaika image

 

Zaika

410 Old Santa Fe Trl Ste A, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Zaika
La Reina image

 

La Reina

1862 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe

Avg 4.6 (72 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about La Reina
Restaurant banner

 

Lone Spur Cafe

50 E San Francisco Street, Sante Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side Toast$2.49
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$8.99
2 Eggs$2.99
More about Lone Spur Cafe
Bobcat Bite image

 

Bobcat Bite

418 Old Las Vegas HWY, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Green Chile Cheeseburger$17.00
Grilled Green Chile, Caramelized Red Onions, Chipotle Aioli
Fries$5.00
Cajun Seasoning
Iowa Premium Ribeye Steak$32.00
Roasted Poblano stuffed with corn medley, House Potatoes
More about Bobcat Bite
Restaurant banner

 

Horno

95 W Marcy St, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Horno
Restaurant banner

 

Ocean Real Sushi @ Chomp Marketplace

505 Cerrillos Road, Suite B101E, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Ocean Real Sushi @ Chomp Marketplace
Main pic

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

6581 Cerrillos Rd NE, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
Moist Brisket
Moist brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Moist is marbled with fat.
Baby Back Ribs
About 6-8 Ribs per pound. Small and very lean pork ribs, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1 hour.
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Banner pic

 

PLANT BASE CAFE

1376 VEGAS VERDE, SANTA FE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about PLANT BASE CAFE
Lotus Dumpling House image

 

Lotus Dumpling House

1807 2nd st, suite 35, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chinese Burger 肉夹馍$7.99
Rou Jia Mo
Pork Belly with Chili, and Scallion in a soft bun. Add Cilantro or Spicy Sauce
Egg Rolls (2PCS) 春卷$4.99
Meat - Beef, Lettuce, Carrots.
Regular - Cabbage, Bean Sprout, Mushrooms, Carrots, Onions.
Scallion Pancake 葱油饼$4.99
Thin Crispy Pancake with Scallion.
More about Lotus Dumpling House
Banner pic

 

Dolina

402 N Guadalupe St, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Dolina
Consumer pic

 

Plaza Cafe Downtown

54 Lincoln Avenue, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Plaza Cafe Downtown
Los Potrillos image

 

Los Potrillos

1947 Crrillos Rd, SANTA FE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Los Potrillos

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Santa Fe

Enchiladas

Burritos

Salmon

Egg Rolls

Pies

Cookies

Chicken Parmesan

Potstickers

Map

More near Santa Fe to explore

Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Roswell

No reviews yet

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston