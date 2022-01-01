Santa Fe American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Santa Fe

El Nido image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

El Nido

1577 Bishops Lodge Rd Ste A, Santa Fe

Avg 4.6 (1592 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Margherita Pizza$16.00
Baked Artichokes$14.00
Salmon$36.00
More about El Nido
Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen image

 

Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen

1512 Pacheco St. Bldg B, Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Salmon Donburi$17.00
Japanese style Atlantic salmon in a tamari, sake + butter pan sauce over brown rice w/peas, scrambled egg, pickled watermelon radish + scallion
Carrot Cake$7.00
Our gluten-free desserts are made onsite w/our signature almond flour blend, organic fruits + baked w/love
Breakfast Burrito (V)$9.00
Black beans, sweet potato hash, fried egg + green chile wrapped up in a teff tortilla + topped w/jack + cheddar cheese
More about Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen
Geronimo image

 

Geronimo

724 Canyon Rd, Santa Fe

Avg 4.8 (10599 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Physical Geronimo Gift Card
Beautiful 6" x 6" Geronimo Gift Card with Vellum Envelope. These gifts can be shipped anywhere for the additional shipping charge. We ship all items certified USPS. Please add the following in the note section: Your name and telephone number, shipping Information and any special instructions and/or notes to be added to card.
**If you would like a digital gift card instead of a physical one just click 'gift cards' above the check total on the right side of the previous page or from our website at www.geronimorestaurant.com
Large Shirt$50.00
More about Geronimo
Bobcat Bite image

 

Bobcat Bite

418 Old Las Vegas HWY, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Iowa Premium Ribeye Steak$32.00
Roasted Poblano stuffed with corn medley, House Potatoes
Green Chile Cheeseburger$17.00
Grilled Green Chile, Caramelized Red Onions, Chipotle Aioli
Fries$5.00
Cajun Seasoning
More about Bobcat Bite

