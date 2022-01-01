Santa Fe breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Santa Fe
Cafe Fina
624 Old Las Vegas Hwy, Santa Fe
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.75
|Apple Pie
|$5.50
|Thai Chicken Noodle Bowl
|$17.95
CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE Takeout & Delivery
821 W. San Mateo Road, Santa Fe
|Biscochitos
|$5.50
Traditional New Mexican cookies with flavors of cinnamon and anise.
|Blue Corn Blueberry Pancakes
|$14.00
Gluten-free blue corn blueberry pancakes topped with sweet brown sugar piñon sauce,
toasted pine nuts
|Gourmet Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
Organic scrambled eggs, red skin potatoes, red and yellow peppers, onions and local Monterey Jack cheese in a flour tortilla with house made red or green chile and toasted pepita dust, served with organic Yucatan black beans, cotija cheese, crema, and cilantro.
Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen
1512 Pacheco St. Bldg B, Santa Fe
|Salmon Donburi
|$17.00
Japanese style Atlantic salmon in a tamari, sake + butter pan sauce over brown rice w/peas, scrambled egg, pickled watermelon radish + scallion
|Carrot Cake
|$7.00
Our gluten-free desserts are made onsite w/our signature almond flour blend, organic fruits + baked w/love
|Breakfast Burrito (V)
|$9.00
Black beans, sweet potato hash, fried egg + green chile wrapped up in a teff tortilla + topped w/jack + cheddar cheese
Harry’s Roadhouse
96 Old Las Vegas Hwy,Ste B, Santa Fe
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.95
Classic Smothered Burrito with Eggs, Bacon, Potatoes and Melted Cheese
|Chocolate Cream Pie
|$6.25
Dark Chocolate Custard topped with Whipped Cream
|Apple Salad
|$10.95
Romaine Lettuce, Blue Cheese, Walnuts, Celery and a Sweet and Sour Poppy Seed Dressing