Santa Fe breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Santa Fe restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Santa Fe

Cafe Fina image

 

Cafe Fina

624 Old Las Vegas Hwy, Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (463 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
Apple Pie$5.50
Thai Chicken Noodle Bowl$17.95
More about Cafe Fina
CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE Takeout & Delivery image

 

CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE Takeout & Delivery

821 W. San Mateo Road, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Biscochitos$5.50
Traditional New Mexican cookies with flavors of cinnamon and anise.
Blue Corn Blueberry Pancakes$14.00
Gluten-free blue corn blueberry pancakes topped with sweet brown sugar piñon sauce,
toasted pine nuts
Gourmet Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Organic scrambled eggs, red skin potatoes, red and yellow peppers, onions and local Monterey Jack cheese in a flour tortilla with house made red or green chile and toasted pepita dust, served with organic Yucatan black beans, cotija cheese, crema, and cilantro.
More about CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE Takeout & Delivery
Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen image

 

Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen

1512 Pacheco St. Bldg B, Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Salmon Donburi$17.00
Japanese style Atlantic salmon in a tamari, sake + butter pan sauce over brown rice w/peas, scrambled egg, pickled watermelon radish + scallion
Carrot Cake$7.00
Our gluten-free desserts are made onsite w/our signature almond flour blend, organic fruits + baked w/love
Breakfast Burrito (V)$9.00
Black beans, sweet potato hash, fried egg + green chile wrapped up in a teff tortilla + topped w/jack + cheddar cheese
More about Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen
Harry’s Roadhouse image

 

Harry’s Roadhouse

96 Old Las Vegas Hwy,Ste B, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$9.95
Classic Smothered Burrito with Eggs, Bacon, Potatoes and Melted Cheese
Chocolate Cream Pie$6.25
Dark Chocolate Custard topped with Whipped Cream
Apple Salad$10.95
Romaine Lettuce, Blue Cheese, Walnuts, Celery and a Sweet and Sour Poppy Seed Dressing
More about Harry’s Roadhouse

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Santa Fe

Burritos

Enchiladas

Chicken Parmesan

Cookies

Salmon

Egg Rolls

Pancakes

Pork Ribs

Map

More near Santa Fe to explore

Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Roswell

No reviews yet

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston