Santa Fe Chinese restaurants you'll love

Santa Fe restaurants
Must-try Chinese restaurants in Santa Fe

Anthony's Grill image

 

Anthony's Grill

1622 ST Michael's Dr, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CRUNCHY CHICKEN STIR FRY$16.45
SMALL PLATTER$14.95
VEGETABLE PLATTER$12.50
More about Anthony's Grill
Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant image

 

Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant

418 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe

Avg 4.2 (572 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Orange$10.95
choice of meat sautéed with orange flavored sauce, spicy
Lo Mein Noodles$7.95
choice of vegetables, pork, beef, chicken, shrimp, or combination
Egg Drop Soup$1.95
vegetarian
More about Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Dumpling House at Chomp Marketplace

505 Cerrillos Road, B101H, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Dumpling House at Chomp Marketplace

