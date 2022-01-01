Buffalo burgers in
Santa Fe restaurants that serve buffalo burgers
Opuntia Cafe
1607 Alcaldesa Street, Santa Fe
No reviews yet
Organic Buffalo Burger
$16.00
More about Opuntia Cafe
Apothecary Restaurant
133 West San Francisco, Santa Fe
No reviews yet
Buffalo Burger
$19.00
½ lb regional grass-fed buffalo with cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, mushrooms, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomato & organic apple-cider-vinegar pickles on a gluten free bun
More about Apothecary Restaurant
