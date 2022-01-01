Burritos in Santa Fe

Santa Fe restaurants that serve burritos

Café Pasqual's

121 Don Gaspar Ave, Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (5356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$11.75
Hand held, Griddled, Organic Eggs, Green Chile, Home Fried Potatoes, Gouda, Jack and Cheddar Cheeses, choice of Meats
CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE Takeout & Delivery

821 W. San Mateo Road, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gourmet Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Organic scrambled eggs, red skin potatoes, red and yellow peppers, onions and local Monterey Jack cheese in a flour tortilla with house made red or green chile and toasted pepita dust, served with organic Yucatan black beans, cotija cheese, crema, and cilantro.
Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen

1512 Pacheco St. Bldg B, Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito (V)$9.00
Black beans, sweet potato hash, fried egg + green chile wrapped up in a teff tortilla + topped w/jack + cheddar cheese
Harry’s Roadhouse

96 Old Las Vegas Hwy,Ste B, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$9.95
Classic Smothered Burrito with Eggs, Bacon, Potatoes and Melted Cheese
