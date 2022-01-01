Burritos in Santa Fe
Santa Fe restaurants that serve burritos
Café Pasqual's
121 Don Gaspar Ave, Santa Fe
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.75
Hand held, Griddled, Organic Eggs, Green Chile, Home Fried Potatoes, Gouda, Jack and Cheddar Cheeses, choice of Meats
CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE Takeout & Delivery
821 W. San Mateo Road, Santa Fe
|Gourmet Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
Organic scrambled eggs, red skin potatoes, red and yellow peppers, onions and local Monterey Jack cheese in a flour tortilla with house made red or green chile and toasted pepita dust, served with organic Yucatan black beans, cotija cheese, crema, and cilantro.
Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen
1512 Pacheco St. Bldg B, Santa Fe
|Breakfast Burrito (V)
|$9.00
Black beans, sweet potato hash, fried egg + green chile wrapped up in a teff tortilla + topped w/jack + cheddar cheese