Carne asada in Santa Fe

Santa Fe restaurants
Santa Fe restaurants that serve carne asada

Grilled Flank Steak Carne Asada image

 

Café Pasqual's

121 Don Gaspar Ave, Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (5356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Flank Steak Carne Asada$18.00
Guacamole, Pico de Gallo Salsa, Grilled Sweet Red & Poblano Peppers, Purple Onion, Garlic Cloves, Black Beans, Cilantro Rice, Yellow Corn Tortillas,
More about Café Pasqual's
Harry’s Roadhouse image

 

Harry’s Roadhouse

96 Old Las Vegas Hwy,Ste B, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Enchilada - Carne Asada$16.75
New Mexican Style, Stacked Blue Corn Enchiladas with Grilled Carne Asada, Cheese, and your choice of Chile. Served with Cowboy Beans, Guacamole and Sour Cream
Enchilada - Carne Asada$16.75
Tacos - Carne Asada$14.25
Assemble your own - Grilled Bistro Tender Steak served with Alicia's Tortillas, Chipotle Salsa, Salsa Cruda, Pickled Onions and Vegetables with Black Beans and Avocado
More about Harry’s Roadhouse

