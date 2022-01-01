Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Santa Fe

Go
Santa Fe restaurants
Toast

Santa Fe restaurants that serve chai lattes

Opuntia Cafe image

 

Opuntia Cafe

1607 Alcaldesa Street, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chai Latte$5.25
More about Opuntia Cafe
Harry’s Roadhouse image

 

Harry’s Roadhouse

96 Old Las Vegas Hwy,Ste B, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte$4.25
More about Harry’s Roadhouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Fe

Chilaquiles

Waffles

Croissants

Fried Rice

Enchiladas

Chocolate Mousse

Cinnamon Rolls

Noodle Bowls

Map

More near Santa Fe to explore

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (92 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (92 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston