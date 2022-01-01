Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Santa Fe

Go
Santa Fe restaurants
Toast

Santa Fe restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Consumer pic

 

Kitchen+Bar - Santa Fe - Drury Plaza #162

828 Paseo De Peralta, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Pizza$11.00
Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce
More about Kitchen+Bar - Santa Fe - Drury Plaza #162
Harry’s Roadhouse image

 

Harry's Roadhouse

96 Old Las Vegas Hwy,Ste B, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pizza Cheese$10.95
Pizza Cheese$10.95
More about Harry's Roadhouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Fe

Chilaquiles

Croissants

Ceviche

Blueberry Pancakes

Pepperoni Pizza

Hibiscus Tea

Tomato Soup

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Santa Fe to explore

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (248 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (951 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston