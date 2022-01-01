Cheeseburgers in
Santa Fe
/
Santa Fe
/
Cheeseburgers
Santa Fe restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Cafe Fina
624 Old Las Vegas Hwy, Santa Fe
Avg 4.5
(463 reviews)
Green Chile Cheeseburger
$11.95
More about Cafe Fina
Bobcat Bite
418 Old Las Vegas HWY, Santa Fe
No reviews yet
Green Chile Cheeseburger
$17.00
Grilled Green Chile, Caramelized Red Onions, Chipotle Aioli
More about Bobcat Bite
Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Fe
Tacos
Potstickers
Pies
Pancakes
Pork Ribs
Chicken Parmesan
Apple Salad
Hot And Sour Soup
More near Santa Fe to explore
Albuquerque
Avg 4.6
(80 restaurants)
Durango
Avg 4.3
(29 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Taos
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Ruidoso
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Roswell
No reviews yet
Clovis
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Las Vegas
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Albuquerque
Avg 4.6
(80 restaurants)
Taos
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Durango
Avg 4.3
(29 restaurants)
Ruidoso
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.4
(160 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(590 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(147 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(49 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(53 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston